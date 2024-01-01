Lily Allen

Not Fair Şarkı Sözleri
Oh, he treats me with respect
He says he loves me all the time
He calls me fifteen times a day
He likes to make sure that I'm fine
You know I've never met a man
Who's made me feel quite so secure
He's not like all them other boys
They're all so dumb and immature
***
There's just one thing
That's getting in the way
When we go up to bed
You're just no good
It's such a shame
I look into your eyes
I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise
And it's apparent it's all over
***
It's not fair
And I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care
But you never make me scream
You never make me scream
***
Oh, it's not fair
And it's really not okay
It's really not okay
It's really not okay
Oh, you're supposed to care
But all you do is take
Yeah, all you do is take
***
Oh, I lie here in the wet patch
In the middle of the bed
I'm feeling pretty damn hard done by
I spent ages giving head
Then I remember all the nice things
That you've ever said to me
Maybe I'm just overreacting
Maybe you're the one for me
***
There's just one thing
That's getting in the way
When we go up to bed
You're just no good
It's such a shame
I look into your eyes
I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise
And it's apparent it's all over
***
It's not fair
And I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care
But you never make me scream
You never make me scream
***
Oh it's not fair
And it's really not okay
It's really not okay
It's really not okay
Oh, you're supposed to care
But all you do is take
Yeah, all you do is take
***
There's just one thing
That's getting in the way
When we go up to bed
You're just no good
It's such a shame
I look into your eyes
I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise
And it's apparent it's all over
***
It's not fair
And I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care
But you never make me scream
You never make me scream
***
Oh, it's not fair
And it's really not okay
It's really not okay
It's really not okay
Oh, you're supposed to care
But all you do is take
Yeah, all you do is take