Lily Allen

Oh, he treats me with respect He says he loves me all the time He calls me fifteen times a day He likes to make sure that I'm fine You know I've never met a man Who's made me feel quite so secure He's not like all them other boys They're all so dumb and immature *** There's just one thing That's getting in the way When we go up to bed You're just no good It's such a shame I look into your eyes I want to get to know you And then you make this noise And it's apparent it's all over *** It's not fair And I think you're really mean I think you're really mean I think you're really mean Oh, you're supposed to care But you never make me scream You never make me scream *** Oh, it's not fair And it's really not okay It's really not okay It's really not okay Oh, you're supposed to care But all you do is take Yeah, all you do is take *** Oh, I lie here in the wet patch In the middle of the bed I'm feeling pretty damn hard done by I spent ages giving head Then I remember all the nice things That you've ever said to me Maybe I'm just overreacting Maybe you're the one for me *** There's just one thing That's getting in the way When we go up to bed You're just no good It's such a shame I look into your eyes I want to get to know you And then you make this noise And it's apparent it's all over *** It's not fair And I think you're really mean I think you're really mean I think you're really mean Oh, you're supposed to care But you never make me scream You never make me scream *** Oh it's not fair And it's really not okay It's really not okay It's really not okay Oh, you're supposed to care But all you do is take Yeah, all you do is take *** There's just one thing That's getting in the way When we go up to bed You're just no good It's such a shame I look into your eyes I want to get to know you And then you make this noise And it's apparent it's all over *** It's not fair And I think you're really mean I think you're really mean I think you're really mean Oh, you're supposed to care But you never make me scream You never make me scream *** Oh, it's not fair And it's really not okay It's really not okay It's really not okay Oh, you're supposed to care But all you do is take Yeah, all you do is take