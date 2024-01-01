Lily Allen

Smile Şarkı Sözleri
When you first left me
I was wanting more
But you were fucking that girl next door
What'd you do that for? (What'd you do that for?)
***
When you first left me
I didn't know what to say
I've never been on my own that way
Just sat by myself all day
***
I was so lost back then
But with a little help from my friends
I found the light in the tunnel at the end
***
Now you're calling me up on the phone
So you can have a little whine and a moan
And it's only because you're feeling alone
***
At first, when I see you cry
Yeah, it makes me smile
Yeah, it makes me smile
At worst, I feel bad for a while
But then I just smile
I go ahead and smile
***
Whenever you see me
You say that you want me back (want me back)
And I tell you it don't mean jack (it don't mean jack)
No, it don't mean jack (no, it don't mean jack)
***
I couldn't stop laughing
No, I just couldn't help myself
See, you messed up my mental health
I was quite unwell
***
I was so lost back then
But with a little help from my friends
I found the light in the tunnel at the end
***
Now you're calling me up on the phone
So you can have a little whine and a moan
It's only because you're feeling alone
***
At first, when I see you cry
Yeah, it makes me smile
Yeah, it makes me smile
At worst, I feel bad for a while
But then I just smile
I go ahead and smile
***
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
***
At first, when I see you cry
Yeah, it makes me smile
Yeah, it makes me smile
At worst, I feel bad for a while
But then I just smile
I go ahead and smile
***
At first, when I see you cry (I see you cry)
Yeah, it makes me smile (makes me smile)
Yeah, it makes me smile (it makes me smile)
At worst, I feel bad for a while (feel bad for a while)
But then I just smile (but then I just smile)
I go ahead and smile (I go ahead and smile)