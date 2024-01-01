Lily Allen

When you first left me I was wanting more But you were fucking that girl next door What'd you do that for? (What'd you do that for?) *** When you first left me I didn't know what to say I've never been on my own that way Just sat by myself all day *** I was so lost back then But with a little help from my friends I found the light in the tunnel at the end *** Now you're calling me up on the phone So you can have a little whine and a moan And it's only because you're feeling alone *** At first, when I see you cry Yeah, it makes me smile Yeah, it makes me smile At worst, I feel bad for a while But then I just smile I go ahead and smile *** Whenever you see me You say that you want me back (want me back) And I tell you it don't mean jack (it don't mean jack) No, it don't mean jack (no, it don't mean jack) *** I couldn't stop laughing No, I just couldn't help myself See, you messed up my mental health I was quite unwell *** I was so lost back then But with a little help from my friends I found the light in the tunnel at the end *** Now you're calling me up on the phone So you can have a little whine and a moan It's only because you're feeling alone *** At first, when I see you cry Yeah, it makes me smile Yeah, it makes me smile At worst, I feel bad for a while But then I just smile I go ahead and smile *** La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la *** At first, when I see you cry Yeah, it makes me smile Yeah, it makes me smile At worst, I feel bad for a while But then I just smile I go ahead and smile *** At first, when I see you cry (I see you cry) Yeah, it makes me smile (makes me smile) Yeah, it makes me smile (it makes me smile) At worst, I feel bad for a while (feel bad for a while) But then I just smile (but then I just smile) I go ahead and smile (I go ahead and smile)