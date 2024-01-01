Why Me? Şarkı Sözleri
Linda Martin Why Me? şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Linda Martin Why Me? şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Why Me? sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Sometimes I watch you passing by my window
And sometimes I watch you passing through my dreams
And sometimes, when I look at you
You take my breath away
Sometimes I try and understand your reasons
You choose to feel the way you feel about me
And sometimes, when I turn around
And you're there, like today
I wanna say:
Why me?
I look at you and I get to feeling
Why me? (Why me? Ooh...)
I know it's true but I can't believe it
I keep on wonderin' why
My love shines in your eyes
Why me?
I look at you and I ask myself
Why me?
Sometimes I lie awake and watch you sleeping
And listen to the beating of your heart
And sometimes, when you're lyin' there
You take my breath away
And I wanna say
Why me?
I look at you and I get to feeling
Why me? (Why me? Ooh...)
I know it's true but I can't believe that it's me
Who's gonna be holdin' you in my arms tonight
And why it's me
Who's gonna be the one to make you feel all right
Tonight
Why me?
I look at you and I get to feeling
Why me? (Why me? Ooh...)
I know it's true but I can't believe it
I keep on wonderin' why
My love shines in your eyes
Why me?
I look at you and I ask myself
Why me?
Why me?