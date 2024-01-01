Linda Martin

Sometimes I watch you passing by my window And sometimes I watch you passing through my dreams And sometimes, when I look at you You take my breath away Sometimes I try and understand your reasons You choose to feel the way you feel about me And sometimes, when I turn around And you're there, like today I wanna say: Why me? I look at you and I get to feeling Why me? (Why me? Ooh...) I know it's true but I can't believe it I keep on wonderin' why My love shines in your eyes Why me? I look at you and I ask myself Why me? Sometimes I lie awake and watch you sleeping And listen to the beating of your heart And sometimes, when you're lyin' there You take my breath away And I wanna say Why me? I look at you and I get to feeling Why me? (Why me? Ooh...) I know it's true but I can't believe that it's me Who's gonna be holdin' you in my arms tonight And why it's me Who's gonna be the one to make you feel all right Tonight Why me? I look at you and I get to feeling Why me? (Why me? Ooh...) I know it's true but I can't believe it I keep on wonderin' why My love shines in your eyes Why me? I look at you and I ask myself Why me? Why me?