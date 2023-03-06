Little Mix

All the girls on the block knocking at my door Wanna know what it is, make the boys want more *** Is your lover Playing on your side? Said he loves you But he ain't got time Here's the answer Come and get it At a knocked down price *** Full of honey Just to make him sweet Crystal balling Just to help him see What he's been missing So come and get it While you've still got time *** Get your boy on his knees And repeat after me, say *** Take a sip of my secret potion I'll make you fall in love For a spell that can't be broken One drop should be enough Boy, you belong to me I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic (And it's called Black Magic) *** Take a sip of my secret potion One taste and you'll be mine It's a spell that can't be broken And'll keep you up all night Boy, you belong to me I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic (And it's called Black Magic) *** If you're lookin' For Mr. Right Need that magic To change him over night Here's the answer Come and get it While you've still got time *** Get your boy on his knees And repeat after me, say, Oh *** Take a sip of my secret potion I'll make you fall in love (Fall in love) For a spell that can't be broken (Broken) One drop should be enough (Ooh) Boy, you belong to me I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic (And it's called Black Magic) *** Take a sip of my secret potion One taste and you'll be mine It's a spell that can't be broken And'll keep you up all night (All night) Boy, you belong to me I got the recipe (I got the recipe) and it's called Black Magic (And it's called Black Magic) *** All the girls on the block knockin' at my door (I got the recipe) Wanna know what it is make the boys want more (Now you belong to me) All the girls on the block knockin' at my door (I got the recipe) Wanna know what it is make the boys want more (Now you belong to me) *** Take a sip from my secret potion I'll make you fall in love For a spell that can't be broken One drop should be enoug Boy, you belong to me (Hey!) I got the recipe And it's called Black Magic (And it's called, and it's called Black Magic, Oh, whoa) *** Take a sip of my secret potion One taste and you'll be mine (Be mine) It's a spell that can't be broken And'll keep you up all night (Ooh, oh) Boy, you belong to me (Belong to me) I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic (And it's called Black Magic) *** Falling in love (Hey!) Falling in love (Yeeah) Falling in love (Hey!) Falling in love Falling in love (Hey!) Falling in love, (Ooh yeah) Falling in love (Hey!) Falling in love Magic