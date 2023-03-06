Little Mix

Black Magic Şarkı Sözleri
All the girls on the block knocking at my door
Wanna know what it is, make the boys want more
***
Is your lover
Playing on your side?
Said he loves you
But he ain't got time
Here's the answer
Come and get it
At a knocked down price
***
Full of honey
Just to make him sweet
Crystal balling
Just to help him see
What he's been missing
So come and get it
While you've still got time
***
Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say
***
Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enough
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
***
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
And'll keep you up all night
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
***
If you're lookin'
For Mr. Right
Need that magic
To change him over night
Here's the answer
Come and get it
While you've still got time
***
Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say, Oh
***
Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love (Fall in love)
For a spell that can't be broken (Broken)
One drop should be enough (Ooh)
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
***
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
And'll keep you up all night (All night)
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe (I got the recipe) and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
***
All the girls on the block knockin' at my door
(I got the recipe)
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
(Now you belong to me)
All the girls on the block knockin' at my door
(I got the recipe)
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
(Now you belong to me)
***
Take a sip from my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enoug
Boy, you belong to me (Hey!)
I got the recipe
And it's called Black Magic
(And it's called, and it's called Black Magic, Oh, whoa)
***
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine (Be mine)
It's a spell that can't be broken And'll keep you up all night (Ooh, oh)
Boy, you belong to me (Belong to me)
I got the recipe and it's called Black Magic
(And it's called Black Magic)
***
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love (Yeeah)
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love, (Ooh yeah)
Falling in love (Hey!)
Falling in love
Magic