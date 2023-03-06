Little Mix

Does he tell you he loves you when you least expect it? Does he flutter your heart when he kisses your neck? No scientist or biology It's obvious when he's holding me It's only natural that I'm so affected *** Ohh, and my heart won't beat again If I can't feel him in my veins No need to question, I already know *** It's in his DNA, D-D-D-DNA It's in his DNA And he just takes my breath away B-b-b-breath away I feel it every day And that's what makes a man Not hard to understand Perfect in every way I see it in his face Nothing more to say It's in his D-D-D-D-DNA *** It's the blue in his eyes that helps me see the future Fingerprints that leave me covered for days, yeah, hey, yeah Now I don't have any first degree But I know, what he does to me No need to work it out, it's so familiar, ohh *** And my heart won't beat again If I can't feel him in my veins No need to question, I already know *** It's in his DNA, D-D-D-DNA It's in his DNA And he just takes my breath away B-b-b-breath away I feel it every day And that's what makes a man Not hard to understand Perfect in every way I see it in his face Nothing more to say It's in his D-D-D-D-DNA *** It's all about his kiss Contaminates my lips Our energy connects It's simple genetics I'm the X to his Y It's the color of his eyes He can do no wrong No, he don't need to try Made from the best He passes all the tests Got my heart beating fast It's cardiac arrest He's from a different strain That science can't explain I guess that's how he's made In his D-D-D-DNA *** It's in his DNA, D-D-D-DNA It's in his DNA And he just takes my breath away B-b-b-breath away (yeah) I feel it every day And that's what makes a man (what makes a man) Not hard to understand (to understand) Perfect in every way (in every way) I see it in his face (it in his face) Nothing more to say (nothing more to say) It's in his D-D-D-D-DNA