Little Mix

DNA Şarkı Sözleri
Does he tell you he loves you when you least expect it?
Does he flutter your heart when he kisses your neck?
No scientist or biology
It's obvious when he's holding me
It's only natural that I'm so affected
***
Ohh, and my heart won't beat again
If I can't feel him in my veins
No need to question, I already know
***
It's in his DNA, D-D-D-DNA
It's in his DNA
And he just takes my breath away
B-b-b-breath away
I feel it every day
And that's what makes a man
Not hard to understand
Perfect in every way
I see it in his face
Nothing more to say
It's in his D-D-D-D-DNA
***
It's the blue in his eyes that helps me see the future
Fingerprints that leave me covered for days, yeah, hey, yeah
Now I don't have any first degree
But I know, what he does to me
No need to work it out, it's so familiar, ohh
***
And my heart won't beat again
If I can't feel him in my veins
No need to question, I already know
***
It's in his DNA, D-D-D-DNA
It's in his DNA
And he just takes my breath away
B-b-b-breath away
I feel it every day
And that's what makes a man
Not hard to understand
Perfect in every way
I see it in his face
Nothing more to say
It's in his D-D-D-D-DNA
***
It's all about his kiss
Contaminates my lips
Our energy connects
It's simple genetics
I'm the X to his Y
It's the color of his eyes
He can do no wrong
No, he don't need to try
Made from the best
He passes all the tests
Got my heart beating fast
It's cardiac arrest
He's from a different strain
That science can't explain
I guess that's how he's made
In his D-D-D-DNA
***
It's in his DNA, D-D-D-DNA
It's in his DNA
And he just takes my breath away
B-b-b-breath away (yeah)
I feel it every day
And that's what makes a man (what makes a man)
Not hard to understand (to understand)
Perfect in every way (in every way)
I see it in his face (it in his face)
Nothing more to say (nothing more to say)
It's in his D-D-D-D-DNA