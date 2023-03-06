Little Mix

Hair Şarkı Sözleri
Switch it up, switch it up (ooh-wah)
Yeah, eh-eh-eh
Yeah, let's go
***
I call my girl 'cause I got a problem
Only a curl is gonna solve it
Man, I don't really care
Just get him out my hair, yeah
***
Let's switch it up, get it off my shoulder
I've had enough, can't take no longer
I'm over him, I swear
I'm like, yeah
***
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
***
'Cause he was just a d- and I knew it
Got me going mad sitting in this chair
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
I tried everything but it's useless
He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
Make him disappear
Gon' get him out my hair
***
Okay, gonna bleach him out, peroxide on him
Hair on the floor, like my memory of him
Now I feel brand new (that's right)
This chick is over you (hey)
***
We're going out, ain't got no worries
Drama now, now it just seems so funny
Put my hands up in the air
I'm like, yeah
***
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
My hair
***
'Cause he was just a d- and I knew it
Got me going mad sitting in this chair
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
I tried everything but it's useless (ah, ah)
He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
Make him disappear
Gon' get him out my hair
***
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da-da (switch it up, switch it up)
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da-da (ooh-wah)
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da-da (switch it up, switch it up)
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da, hey
***
Girlfriend, you need to get your phone
Erase that number, don't call him back
'Cause he don't deserve it
And when you see him in the club
Just flip your hair, don't show him any love
'Cause you've had enough
Woah, oh, oh
***
'Cause he was just a d- and I knew it (hey)
Got me going mad sitting in this chair (oh)
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
I tried everything but it's useless
He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
Make him disappear
Gon' get him out my hair
***
He's in my hair, yeah
Gonna get him out, gonna get him out
Gotta get him out my hair