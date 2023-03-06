Little Mix

She lives in the shadow of a lonely girl
Voice so quiet you don't hear a word
Always talking but she can't be heard
You can see there if you catch her eye
I know she's brave but it's trapped inside
Scared to talk but she don't know why
***
Wish I knew back then what I know now
Wish I could somehow go back in time
And maybe listen to my own advice
***
I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out
Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder
Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see
You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out
And know that right here, right now
You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be
Little me
***
Yeah, you gotta lotta time to act your age
You can't write a book from a single page
Hands on the clock only turn one way (yeah)
Run too fast and you'll risk it all
Can't be afraid to take a fall
Felt so big but she looks so small
***
Wish I knew back then what I know now
Wish I could somehow go back in time
And maybe listen to my own advice
***
I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out
Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder
Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see
You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out
And know that right here, right now
You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be
Oh, little me
***
Little me, yeah, yeah, hey
I'll tell you one thing I would say to her
***
I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out
Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder
Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see
You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out
And know that right here, right now
You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be
***
I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out
Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder
Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see
You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out
And know that right here, right now
You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be
(I'll tell you one thing I would say to her)
***
I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out
Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder
Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see
You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out
And know that right here, right now
You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be
***
Little me