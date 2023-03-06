Little Mix

She lives in the shadow of a lonely girl Voice so quiet you don't hear a word Always talking but she can't be heard You can see there if you catch her eye I know she's brave but it's trapped inside Scared to talk but she don't know why *** Wish I knew back then what I know now Wish I could somehow go back in time And maybe listen to my own advice *** I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out And know that right here, right now You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be Little me *** Yeah, you gotta lotta time to act your age You can't write a book from a single page Hands on the clock only turn one way (yeah) Run too fast and you'll risk it all Can't be afraid to take a fall Felt so big but she looks so small *** Wish I knew back then what I know now Wish I could somehow go back in time And maybe listen to my own advice *** I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out And know that right here, right now You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be Oh, little me *** Little me, yeah, yeah, hey I'll tell you one thing I would say to her *** I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out And know that right here, right now You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be *** I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out And know that right here, right now You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be (I'll tell you one thing I would say to her) *** I'd tell her to speak up, tell her to shout out Talk a bit louder, be a bit prouder Tell her she's beautiful, wonderful, everything she doesn't see You gotta speak up, you gotta shout out And know that right here, right now You can be beautiful, wonderful, anything you wanna be *** Little me