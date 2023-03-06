Little Mix

Hey, baby, tell me your name
I got a fever for you, I just can't explain
But there's just one problem, I'm a bit old school
When it comes to loving, I ain't chasing you
Ain't waiting, I'm on a roll
You've got to let yourself go
***
Woah (talk to me)
You know that I've been waiting for you
(And I noticed you too)
Don't leave me standing all by myself
(I won't leave you standing all alone)
'Cause I ain't looking at no one else
(Oh, baby)
***
Hey, get your back off the wall
Don't you get comfortable
Looking so hot, I think that I might fall (woo)
Feeling like it's my birthday
Like Christmas day came early
Just what I want, so when we move, you move
***
***
Oh, silly, why you afraid?
Don't be a big baby, quit playing games
Put your arms around me, you know what to do
And we can take it down low
***
Woah
You know that I've been waiting for you (for you)
Don't leave me standing all by myself (myself)
'Cause I ain't looking at no one else (no one else)
(Looking at no one else)
Yeah, yeah, oh (looking at no one else)
***
***
***
I know that you wanna, but you can't
'Cause you gotta stay cool in the corner
When the truth is that you wanna move, so move
***
Move it, baby, oh
You know that I've been waiting for you
Don't leave me standing all by myself
'Cause I ain't looking at no one else
Looking at no one else, looking at no one else
***
Hey, hey, I'm ready
Hey, boy, come and get me
Don't be scared, show me what you do
Don't you know a girl like a boy who moves?
***
***
Get your back off the wall (get your back off the wall)
Don't you get comfortable
Looking so hot, I think that I might fall (hey, hey)
Feeling like it's my birthday (hey, hey)
Like Christmas day came early (hey, hey)
Just what I want, so when we move, you move
***
Hey, hey, I'm ready
Hey, boy, come and get me
Don't be scared, show me what you do
Don't you know a girl like a boy who moves?