Little Mix

Hey, baby, tell me your name I got a fever for you, I just can't explain But there's just one problem, I'm a bit old school When it comes to loving, I ain't chasing you Ain't waiting, I'm on a roll You've got to let yourself go *** Woah (talk to me) You know that I've been waiting for you (And I noticed you too) Don't leave me standing all by myself (I won't leave you standing all alone) 'Cause I ain't looking at no one else (Oh, baby) *** Hey, get your back off the wall Don't you get comfortable Looking so hot, I think that I might fall (woo) Feeling like it's my birthday Like Christmas day came early Just what I want, so when we move, you move *** get your back off the wall Don't you get comfortable Looking so hot, I think that I might fall (hey) Feeling like it's my birthday Like Christmas day came early Just what I want, so when we move, you move *** Oh, silly, why you afraid? Don't be a big baby, quit playing games Put your arms around me, you know what to do And we can take it down low *** Woah You know that I've been waiting for you (for you) Don't leave me standing all by myself (myself) 'Cause I ain't looking at no one else (no one else) (Looking at no one else) Yeah, yeah, oh (looking at no one else) *** Don't you get comfortable Looking so hot, I think that I might fall Feeling like it's my birthday Like Christmas day came early Just what I want, so when we move, you move *** get your back off the wall Don't you get comfortable Looking so hot, I think that I might fall (yeah) Feeling like it's my birthday Like Christmas day came early Just what I want, so when we move (no), you move *** I know that you wanna, but you can't 'Cause you gotta stay cool in the corner When the truth is that you wanna move, so move I know that you wanna, but you can't 'Cause you gotta stay cool in the corner When the truth is that you wanna move, so move *** Move it, baby, oh You know that I've been waiting for you Don't leave me standing all by myself 'Cause I ain't looking at no one else Looking at no one else, looking at no one else *** Hey, hey, I'm ready Hey, boy, come and get me Don't be scared, show me what you do Don't you know a girl like a boy who moves? *** Hey, hey, I'm ready Hey, boy, come and get me Don't be scared, show me what you do Don't you know a girl like a boy who moves? *** Get your back off the wall (get your back off the wall) Don't you get comfortable Looking so hot, I think that I might fall (hey, hey) Feeling like it's my birthday (hey, hey) Like Christmas day came early (hey, hey) Just what I want, so when we move, you move *** Hey, hey, I'm ready Hey, boy, come and get me Don't be scared, show me what you do Don't you know a girl like a boy who moves?