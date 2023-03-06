Little Mix

Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representin' all the women, salute, salute
***
Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
It's who we are
We don't need no camouflage
It's a female federal
And we're taking off
If you're with me, women, lemme hear you say
***
Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Huh)
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
Sisters, we are everywhere
Warriors, your country needs you
If you're ready, ladies, better keep steady, ready, aim, shoot
Don't need ammunition, on a mission
Now we hit you with the truth
Divas, queens, we don't need no man, salute
***
Sisters, we are everywhere
Warriors, your country needs you
If you're ready, ladies, better keep steady, ready, aim, shoot
Don't need ammunition, on a mission
Now we hit you with the truth
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
It's who we are
We don't need no camouflage
It's a female federal
And we're taking off
If you're with me, women, lemme hear you say
***
Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Huh)
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
If you think we're just pretty things
You couldn't be more wrong
(We standing strong, we carry on)
Knock us, but we keep moving up (we're moving up, yeah)
Can't stop a hurricane, ladies, it's time to awake (yeah)
***
Attention!
Attention!
Individuals, originals
Huh
Lemme hear you say
***
Ladies all across the world
Listen up, we're looking for recruits
If you're with me, lemme see your hands
Stand up and salute
Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Salute)
Attention! (Huh)
Representing all the women, salute, salute
***
Huh
Representing all the women, salute, salute