Secret Love Song Şarkı Sözleri
Little Mix
Secret Love Song
-
We keep behind closed doors
Every time I see you I die a little more
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
It'll never be enough
***
As you drive me to my house
I can't stop these silent tears from rolling down
You and I will have to hide
On the outside
Where I can't be yours and you can't be mine
***
But I know this, we got a love that is hopeless
***
Why can't I hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
***
It's obvious you're meant for me
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
Every second, every thought
I'm in so deep
But I'll never show it on my face
***
But we know this
We got a love that is hopeless
***
Why can't you hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
***
I don't wanna live love this way
I don't wanna hide us away
I wonder if it ever will change
I'm living for that day
Someday
***
When you hold me in the street
And you kiss me on the dance floor
I wish that we could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
I'm yours
***
Oh, why can't you hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that we could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours, I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
***
Why can't we be like that?
Wish we could be like that