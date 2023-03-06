Little Mix

We keep behind closed doors Every time I see you I die a little more Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls It'll never be enough *** As you drive me to my house I can't stop these silent tears from rolling down You and I will have to hide On the outside Where I can't be yours and you can't be mine *** But I know this, we got a love that is hopeless *** Why can't I hold me in the street? Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor? I wish that it could be like that Why can't it be like that? 'Cause I'm yours Why can't I say that I'm in love? I wanna shout it from the rooftops I wish that it could be like that Why can't it be like that? 'Cause I'm yours *** It's obvious you're meant for me Every piece of you it just fits perfectly Every second, every thought I'm in so deep But I'll never show it on my face *** But we know this We got a love that is hopeless *** Why can't you hold me in the street? Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor? I wish that it could be like that Why can't we be like that? 'Cause I'm yours Why can't I say that I'm in love? I wanna shout it from the rooftops I wish that it could be like that Why can't we be like that? 'Cause I'm yours *** I don't wanna live love this way I don't wanna hide us away I wonder if it ever will change I'm living for that day Someday *** When you hold me in the street And you kiss me on the dance floor I wish that we could be like that Why can't we be like that? 'Cause I'm yours I'm yours *** Oh, why can't you hold me in the street? Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor? I wish that we could be like that Why can't it be like that? 'Cause I'm yours, I'm yours Why can't I say that I'm in love? I wanna shout it from the rooftops I wish that it could be like that Why can't we be like that? 'Cause I'm yours *** Why can't we be like that? Wish we could be like that