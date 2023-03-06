Little Mix

This is a shout out to my ex Heard he in love with some other chick Yeah, yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit Forget that boy, I'm over it I hope she gettin' better sex Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe Took four long years to call it quits Forget that boy, I'm over it *** Guess I should say thank you For the "hate yous" and the tattoos Oh baby, I'm cool by the way Ain't sure I loved you anyway Go 'head, babe, I'ma live my life, my life, yeah *** Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now Well, I, I'm all the way up I swear you'll never bring me down Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now Well, I'm, I'm all the way up I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down *** Oh, I deleted all your pics Then blocked your number from my phone, mm Yeah, yeah, you took all you could get But you ain't gettin' this love no more 'Cause now I'm living so legit (so legit) Even though you broke my heart in two, baby But I snapped right back, I'm so brand new, baby (I'm so brand new) Boy, read my lips, I'm over you, over you, uh *** Guess I should say thank you For the "hate yous" and the tattoos Oh baby, I'm cool by the way Ain't sure I loved you anyway Go 'head, babe, I'ma live my life, my life, yeah *** Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now Well, I'm, I'm all the way up I swear you'll never bring me down *** Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now Well, I'm, I'm all the way up I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down You'll never bring me down, ooh-ooh-oh, yeah *** Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now Well, I'm all the way up I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down *** Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man (You're quite the man) You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now Well, I'm, I'm all the way up, I swear you'll never bring me down (You'll never bring me down) Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man You made my heart break and that made me who I am Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now (Won't you just look at me now) Well, I'm, all the way up I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down *** Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh Yeah, hey, oh Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh Oh, nah, nah Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh You'll never bring me down