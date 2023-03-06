Little Mix

Mama told me not to waste my life (ah-ooh)
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (ah-ooh)
Don't let what they say keep you up at night (ah-ooh)
And if they give you-, shh
Then they can walk on by
***
My feet, feet can't touch the ground
And I can't hear a sound
But you just keep on running up your mouth, yeah
Walk, walk on over there
'Cause I'm too fly to care, oh, yeah
***
Your words don't mean a thing
I'm not listening
Keep talking, all I know is
***
Mama told me not to waste my life
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly"
Don't let what they say keep you up at night
And they can't detain you
'Cause wings are made to fly
And we don't let nobody bring us down
No matter what you say, it won't hurt me
Don't matter if I fall from the sky
These wings are made to fly
***
I'm firing up on that runway
I know we're gonna get there someday
But we don't need no ready, steady, go, no
Talk, talk turns into air
And I don't even care, oh, yeah
***
Your words don't mean a thing
I'm not listening
Keep talking, all I know is
***
Mama told me not to waste my life
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly"
Don't let what they say keep you up at night
And they can't detain you
'Cause wings are made to fly
And we don't let nobody bring us down
No matter what you say, it won't hurt me
Don't matter if I fall from the sky
These wings are made to fly
***
I don't need no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey"
I don't hear no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey"
You better keep on walking
I don't wanna hear your talking, boy
You better keep on walking
I don't wanna hear your talking, boy
***
Your words don't mean a thing
I'm not listening
They're just like water off my wings
***
Mama told me not to waste my life (ooh, woah)
She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (my little butterfly)
Don't let what they say keep you up at night
And they can't detain you
'Cause wings are made to fly
And we don't let nobody bring us down
No matter what you say, it won't hurt me (oh, woah)
Don't matter if I fall from the sky (oh, woah)
These wings are made to fly
***
And we don't let nobody bring us down
No matter what you say, it won't hurt me
Don't matter if I fall from the sky
These wings are made to fly