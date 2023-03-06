Little Mix

Mama told me not to waste my life (ah-ooh) She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (ah-ooh) Don't let what they say keep you up at night (ah-ooh) And if they give you-, shh Then they can walk on by *** My feet, feet can't touch the ground And I can't hear a sound But you just keep on running up your mouth, yeah Walk, walk on over there 'Cause I'm too fly to care, oh, yeah *** Your words don't mean a thing I'm not listening Keep talking, all I know is *** Mama told me not to waste my life She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" Don't let what they say keep you up at night And they can't detain you 'Cause wings are made to fly And we don't let nobody bring us down No matter what you say, it won't hurt me Don't matter if I fall from the sky These wings are made to fly *** I'm firing up on that runway I know we're gonna get there someday But we don't need no ready, steady, go, no Talk, talk turns into air And I don't even care, oh, yeah *** Your words don't mean a thing I'm not listening Keep talking, all I know is *** Mama told me not to waste my life She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" Don't let what they say keep you up at night And they can't detain you 'Cause wings are made to fly And we don't let nobody bring us down No matter what you say, it won't hurt me Don't matter if I fall from the sky These wings are made to fly *** I don't need no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey" I don't hear no one saying, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey" You better keep on walking I don't wanna hear your talking, boy You better keep on walking I don't wanna hear your talking, boy *** Your words don't mean a thing I'm not listening They're just like water off my wings *** Mama told me not to waste my life (ooh, woah) She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (my little butterfly) Don't let what they say keep you up at night And they can't detain you 'Cause wings are made to fly And we don't let nobody bring us down No matter what you say, it won't hurt me (oh, woah) Don't matter if I fall from the sky (oh, woah) These wings are made to fly *** And we don't let nobody bring us down No matter what you say, it won't hurt me Don't matter if I fall from the sky These wings are made to fly