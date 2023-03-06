Little Mix

I always say what I'm feeling
I was born without a zip on my mouth
Sometimes I don't even mean it
It takes a little while to figure me out
***
I like my coffee with two sugars in it
High heels and my jewellery dripping
Drink and I get all fired up
(Hey-hey-hey)
Insecure but I'm working with it
Many things that I could get rid of
Ain't about to give it up
***
I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly
I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve
My momma always said girl, you're trouble and
And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me
***
And every time we touch, boy you make me feel weak
I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet
Spending every night under covers and
Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me
(A woman)
***
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
***
And baby, just be mine for the weekend
We can get a takeaway and sit on the couch
Or we could just go out for the evening
Hopefully end up with you kissing my mouth, eh eh
***
You got them blue jeans with a rip up in them
My hair with your fingers in it
Love it when you turn me on
'Yoncé with a little bit of
Love drunk in the middle with it
Get down to our favorite song
***
I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly
I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve
My momma always said girl, you're trouble and
And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me
***
And every time we touch, boy you make me feel weak
I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet
Spending every night under covers and
Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me
***
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
***
Yo, woman like me, yes a woman like me (oh)
Soon as I brush up on him I could tell he like me (oh)
You know all them mandem, a try to swipe me (Kyuh)
Knotted up, he could afford to ice me (hh, rhrr)
Tell 'em there's a bad Trini bitch inna your area (uh)
But the more bad bitches, then the more merrier (C'mon)
Baddies to my left and to the right a little scarier (uh)
Rude boy, tell me, can you handle all this derrière? (Da derrière, rhrr)
Uh, a million I'm getting my billy on
Greatest of all time, 'cause I'm a chameleon
I switch it up for every era, I'm really bomb
These bitches really wanna be Nicki, I'm really mom (uh)
Apple cut the cheque, I want all this money
Seven Up, go grip the TEC, and leave all this bloody
I-It's the Queen and Little Mix, skated on 'em, sorry
My daddy is Indian (swish), a-all this curry (mhm)
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
***
I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly
I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve
My momma always said girl, you're trouble and
And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me
***
And every time we touch, boy you make me feel weak
I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet
Spending every night under covers and
Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me
(For a woman like me)
***
Woman like me, like a woman like me
(Na, na, na, na, na, a woman like me, like me)
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me (oh, woman like me)
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me (uh, na, na, na, na, na)
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me (I said)
(A woman like me)
***
Young money, grrrr