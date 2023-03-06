Little Mix

I always say what I'm feeling I was born without a zip on my mouth Sometimes I don't even mean it It takes a little while to figure me out *** I like my coffee with two sugars in it High heels and my jewellery dripping Drink and I get all fired up (Hey-hey-hey) Insecure but I'm working with it Many things that I could get rid of Ain't about to give it up *** I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve My momma always said girl, you're trouble and And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me *** And every time we touch, boy you make me feel weak I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet Spending every night under covers and Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me (A woman) *** Woman like me, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me *** And baby, just be mine for the weekend We can get a takeaway and sit on the couch Or we could just go out for the evening Hopefully end up with you kissing my mouth, eh eh *** You got them blue jeans with a rip up in them My hair with your fingers in it Love it when you turn me on 'Yoncé with a little bit of Love drunk in the middle with it Get down to our favorite song *** I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve My momma always said girl, you're trouble and And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me *** And every time we touch, boy you make me feel weak I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet Spending every night under covers and Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me *** Woman like me, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me *** Yo, woman like me, yes a woman like me (oh) Soon as I brush up on him I could tell he like me (oh) You know all them mandem, a try to swipe me (Kyuh) Knotted up, he could afford to ice me (hh, rhrr) Tell 'em there's a bad Trini bitch inna your area (uh) But the more bad bitches, then the more merrier (C'mon) Baddies to my left and to the right a little scarier (uh) Rude boy, tell me, can you handle all this derrière? (Da derrière, rhrr) Uh, a million I'm getting my billy on Greatest of all time, 'cause I'm a chameleon I switch it up for every era, I'm really bomb These bitches really wanna be Nicki, I'm really mom (uh) Apple cut the cheque, I want all this money Seven Up, go grip the TEC, and leave all this bloody I-It's the Queen and Little Mix, skated on 'em, sorry My daddy is Indian (swish), a-all this curry (mhm) Woman like me, like a woman like me La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me *** I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve My momma always said girl, you're trouble and And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me *** And every time we touch, boy you make me feel weak I can tell you're shy and I think you're so sweet Spending every night under covers and Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me (For a woman like me) *** Woman like me, like a woman like me (Na, na, na, na, na, a woman like me, like me) La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me (oh, woman like me) La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me (uh, na, na, na, na, na) La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me (I said) (A woman like me) *** Young money, grrrr