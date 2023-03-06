Little Mix

Word Up! Şarkı Sözleri
W-O-R-D
We're coming up
K-k-keep it
Keep it coming up
So do your dance
Do your dance
Do your dance quick, mama
Come on, baby
Tell me what's the word
OW!
***
Yo pretty ladies around the world
Got a weird thing to show you
So tell all the boys and girls
Tell your brother, your sister
And your mama, too
Cause we're about to throw down
And you'll know just what to do
***
Wave your hands in the air
Like you don't care
Glide by the people
As they start to look and stare
***
Do your dance
Do your dance
Do your dance quick, mama
Come on, baby
Tell me what's the word
***
Word up
Everybody say
When you hear the call
You've got to get it underway
***
Word up
It's the code word
No matter where you say it
You'll know that you'll be heard
***
Now all you sucker DJs
Who think you're fly
There's got to be a reason
And we know the reason why
***
You try to put on those airs
And act real cool
But you've got to realize
That you're acting like fools
***
If there's music we can use it
We need to dance
We don't have the time for psychological romance
No romance
No romance
No romance for me, mama
Come on, baby
Tell me what's the word
***
Word up
Everybody say
When you hear the call
You've got to get it underway
***
Word up
It's the code word
No matter where you say it
You'll know that you'll be heard
***
W-O-R-D UP
W-O-R-D UP
W-O-R-D UP (everybody say)
W-O-R-D UP
***
W-O-R-D we're coming up
Dial L for low
K-k-keep it
Keep it coming up
***
So do your dance
Do your dance
Do your dance quick, mama
Come on, baby
Tell me what's the word
***
Word up
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Word up
Word up
Hey, hey
***
Word up
Everybody say
When you hear the call
You've got to get it underway
***
Word up
It's the code word
No matter where you say it
You'll know that you'll be heard
***
Word up
Everybody say
When you hear the call
You've got to get it underway
***
Word up
It's the code word
No matter where you say it
You'll know that you'll be heard
Yeah