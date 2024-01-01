We're never done with killing time Can I kill it with you? Till our veins run red and blue We come around here all the time Got a lot to not do Let me kill it with you *** You pick me up and take me home again Head out the window again We're hollow like the bottles that we drain You drape your wrist over the steering wheel Pulses can drive from here We might be hollow, but we're brave *** And I like you I love these roads where the houses don't change Where we can talk like there's something to say I'm glad that we stopped kissing the tar on the highway We move in the tree streets I'd like it if you stayed *** Now we're wearing long sleeves And the heating comes on You buy me orange juice We're getting good at this Dreams of clean teeth I can tell that you're tired But you keep the car on While you're waiting out front