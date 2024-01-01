I do my makeup in somebody else's car We order different drinks at the same bars I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar *** Those great whites, they have big teeth Hope they bite you Thought you said that you would always be in love But you're not in love no more Did it frighten you How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor? On the light up floor *** But I hear sounds in my mind Brand new sounds in my mind But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go But honey I'll be seein' you down every road I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it *** 'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it *** Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you *** All those rumors, they have big teeth Hope they bite you Thought you said that you would always be in love But you're not in love no more Did it frighten you How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor? On the light up floor *** But I hear sounds in my mind Brand new sounds in my mind But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go But honey I'll be seein' you down every road I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it *** 'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it Oh, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it Yes, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it *** I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it