Ribs Şarkı Sözleri
The drink you spilt all over me
Lovers Spit left on repeat
My mom and dad let me stay home
It drives you crazy, getting old
We can talk it so good
We can make it so divine
We can talk it good
How you wish it would be all the time
***
The drink you spilt all over me
Lovers Spit left on repeat
My mom and dad let me stay home
It drives you crazy, getting old
***
This dream isn't feeling sweet
We're reeling through the midnight streets
And I've never felt more alone
It feels so scary getting old
We can talk it so good
We can make it so divine
We can talk it good
How you wish it would be all the time
***
This dream isn't feeling sweet
We're reeling through the midnight streets
And I've never felt more alone
It feels so scary getting old
***
You're the only friend I need
Sharing beds like little kids
I will laugh until my ribs get tough
But that will never be enough