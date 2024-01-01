Royals Şarkı Sözleri
I've never seen a diamond in the flesh
I cut my teeth on wedding rings in the movies
And I'm not proud of my address
In the torn-up town, no post code envy
***
But every song's like gold teeth,
Grey Goose trippin' in the bathroom,
Blood stains, ball gowns
Trashin' the hotel room, we don't care
We're driving Cadillacs in our dreams
But everybody's like Cristal,
Maybach, diamonds on your time piece
Jet planes, islands
Tigers on a gold leash, we don't care
We aren't caught up in your love affair
***
And we'll never be royals
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler
You can call me queen Bee
And baby I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy
***
My friends and I, we've cracked the code
We count our dollars on the train to the party
And everyone who knows us knows
That we're fine with this
We didn't come from money
***
We're bigger than we ever dreamed
And I'm in love with being queen
Life is great without a care
We aren't caught up in your love affair