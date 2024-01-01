I've never seen a diamond in the flesh I cut my teeth on wedding rings in the movies And I'm not proud of my address In the torn-up town, no post code envy *** But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose trippin' in the bathroom, Blood stains, ball gowns Trashin' the hotel room, we don't care We're driving Cadillacs in our dreams But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your time piece Jet planes, islands Tigers on a gold leash, we don't care We aren't caught up in your love affair *** And we'll never be royals It don't run in our blood That kind of luxe just ain't for us We crave a different kind of buzz Let me be your ruler You can call me queen Bee And baby I'll rule Let me live that fantasy *** My friends and I, we've cracked the code We count our dollars on the train to the party And everyone who knows us knows That we're fine with this We didn't come from money *** We're bigger than we ever dreamed And I'm in love with being queen Life is great without a care We aren't caught up in your love affair