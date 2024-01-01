I hate the winter Can’t stand the cold I tend to cancel all the plans (so sorry, I can’t make it) But when the heat comes Something takes a hold Can I kick it? Yeah, I can *** My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches No shirt, no shoes, only my features My boy behind me, he’s taking pictures Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus *** Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried It’s over (over, over, over) It’s a new state of mind — are you coming, my baby? *** Acid green, aquamarine The girls are dancing in the sand And I throw my cellular device in the water Can you reach me? No, you can’t *** My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches No shirt, no shoes, only my features My boy behind me, he’s taking pictures Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus *** Turn it on in a new kind of bright It's solar (solar, solar, solar) Come on and let the bliss begin Blink three times when you feel it kickin’ in *** That solar-olar-olar power Solar-olar-olar power Solar-olar-olar power Solar-olar-olar power Solar-olar-olar power Solar-olar-olar power