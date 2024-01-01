In my head, I play a supercut of us All the magic we gave off All the love we had and lost And in my head The visions never stop These ribbons wrap me up But when I reach for you There’s just a supercut *** In your car, the radio up In your car, the radio up We keep trying to talk about us Slow motion I'm watching our love I’ll be your quiet afternoon crush Be your violent overnight rush Make you crazy over my touch *** But it’s just a supercut of us Supercut of us Oh it’s just a supercut of us Supercut of us *** So I fall Into continents and cars All the stages and the stars I turn all of it To just a supercut *** ‘Cause in my head (in my head, I do everything right) When you call (when you call, I’ll forgive and not fight) Because ours are the moments I play in the dark We were wild and fluorescent, come home to my heart, uh *** In your car, the radio up In your car, the radio up We keep trying to talk about us Slow motion I'm watching our love I’ll be your quiet afternoon crush Be your violent overnight rush Make you crazy over my touch *** But it’s just a supercut of us Supercut of us Oh it’s just a supercut of us Supercut of us But it’s just a supercut of us Supercut of us Oh it’s just a supercut of us Supercut of us *** In my head, I do everything right When you call, I’ll forgive and not fight Are the moments I play in the dark And fluorescent, come home to my heart, uh ‘Cause in my head (in my head, I do everything right) When you call (when you call, I’ll forgive and not fight) Because ours are the moments I play in the dark We were wild and fluorescent, come home to my heart, uh ‘Cause in my head (in my head, I do everything right) When you call (when you call, I’ll forgive and not fight) Because ours are the moments I play in the dark We were wild and fluorescent, come home to my heart, uh In my head, I do everything right In my head, I do everything right