I'm a princess cut from marble, smoother than a storm And the scars that mark my body, they're silver and gold My blood is a flood of rubies, precious stones It keeps my veins hot, the fires find a home in me I move through town, I'm quiet like a fire And my necklace is of opal, I tie it and untie it *** And our people talk to me, but nothing ever hits So people talk to me, and all the voices just burn holes I'm going in (ooh) *** This is the start of how it all ever ends They used to shout my name, now they whisper it I'm speeding up and this is the Red, orange, yellow flicker beat sparking up my heart We rip the start, the colors disappear I never watch the stars there's so much down here So I just try to keep up with them Red, orange, yellow flicker beat sparking up my heart *** I dream all year, but they're not the same kinds And the shivers move down my shoulder blades in double time *** And now people talk to me I'm slipping out of reach now People talk to me, and all their faces blur But I got my fingers laced together and I made a little prison And I'm locking up everyone that ever laid a finger on me I'm going in (ooh) *** This is the start of how it all ever ends They used to shout my name, now they whisper it I'm speeding up and this is the Red, orange, yellow flicker beat sparking up my heart We rip the start, the colors disappear I never watch the stars there's so much down here So I just try to keep up with them Red, orange, yellow flicker beat sparking up my heart *** And this is the red, orange, yellow flicker beat Sparking up my heart And this is the red, orange, yellow flicker beat-beat-beat-beat