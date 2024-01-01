Hard rock hallelujah Hard rock hallelujah The saints are crippled on this sinners’ night Lost are the lambs with no guiding light The walls come down like thunder, the rocks about to roll It’s the Arockalypse, now bare your soul All we need is lightning with power and might Striking down the prophets of false As the moon is rising, give us the sign Now let us rise up in awe Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah Demons and angels all in one have arrived Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah In God’s creation, supernatural high The true believers, thou shall be saved Brothers and sisters, keep strong in the faith On the Day of Rockoning, it’s who dares, wins You will see the jokers soon’ll be the new kings All we need is lightning with power and might Striking down the prophets of false As the moon is rising, give us the sign Now let us rise up in awe Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah Demons and angels all in one have arrived Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah In God’s creation, supernatural high Wings on my back, I got horns on my head My fangs are sharp and my eyes are red Not quite an angel or the one that fell Now choose to join us or go straight to hell Hard rock hallelujah Hard rock hallelujah Hard rock hallelujah Hard rock, yeah Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah Demons and angels all in one have arrived Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah In God’s creation, supernatural high Hard rock, hallelujah