Hard Rock Hallelujah Şarkı Sözleri
Lordi
Hard Rock Hallelujah
-
Hard rock hallelujah
Hard rock hallelujah
The saints are crippled
on this sinners’ night
Lost are the lambs with no guiding light
The walls come down like thunder,
the rocks about to roll
It’s the Arockalypse,
now bare your soul
All we need is lightning
with power and might
Striking down the prophets of false
As the moon is rising,
give us the sign
Now let us rise up in awe
Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah
Demons and angels all in one have arrived
Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah
In God’s creation, supernatural high
The true believers,
thou shall be saved
Brothers and sisters, keep strong in the faith
On the Day of Rockoning,
it’s who dares, wins
You will see the jokers soon’ll be the new kings
All we need is lightning with power and might
Striking down the prophets of false
As the moon is rising, give us the sign
Now let us rise up in awe
Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah
Demons and angels all in one have arrived
Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah
In God’s creation, supernatural high
Wings on my back,
I got horns on my head
My fangs are sharp
and my eyes are red
Not quite an angel
or the one that fell
Now choose to join us or go straight to hell
Hard rock hallelujah
Hard rock hallelujah
Hard rock hallelujah
Hard rock, yeah
Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah
Demons and angels all in one have arrived
Rock and roll angels bring thine Hard Rock Hallelujah
In God’s creation, supernatural high
Hard rock, hallelujah