Loreena McKennitt

Bonfires dot the rolling hillsides. Figures dance around and around to drums that pulse out echoes of darkness; moving to the pagan sound. *** Somewhere in a hidden memory images float before my eyes of fragrant nights of straw and of bonfires, dancing till the next sunrise. *** I can see the lights in the distance trembling in the dark cloak of night. Candles and lanterns are dancing, dancing a waltz on all souls night. *** Figures of cornstalks bend in the shadows held up tall as the flames leap high. The Green Knight holds the holly bush to mark where the old year passes by. *** I can see the lights in the distance trembling in the dark cloak of night. Candles and lanterns are dancing, dancing a waltz on all souls night. *** Bonfires dot the rolling hillsides. Figures dance around and around to drums that pulse out echoes of darkness; moving to the pagan sound. *** Standing on the bridge that crosses the river that goes out to the sea. The wind is full of a thousand voices; they pass by the bridge and me. *** I can see the lights in the distance trembling in the dark cloak of night. Candles and lanterns are dancing, dancing a waltz on all souls night.