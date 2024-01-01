Dante's Prayer Şarkı Sözleri
Loreena McKennitt
Dante's Prayer
When the dark wood fell before me
And all the paths were overgrown
When the priests of pride say there is no other way
I tilled the sorrows of stone
***
I did not believe because I could not see
Though you came to me in the night
When the dawn seemed forever lost
You showed me your love in the light of the stars
***
Cast your eyes on the ocean
Cast your soul to the sea
When the dark night seems endless
Please remember me
***
Then the mountain rose before me
By the deep well of desire
From the fountain of forgiveness
Beyond the ice and fire
***
Cast your eyes on the ocean
Cast your soul to the sea
When the dark night seems endless
Please remember me
***
Though we share this humble path, alone
How fragile is the heart
Oh give these clay feet wings to fly
To touch the face of the stars
***
Breathe life into this feeble heart
Lift this mortal veil of fear
Take these crumbled hopes, etched with tears
We'll rise above these earthly cares
***
Cast your eyes on the ocean
Cast your soul to the sea
When the dark night seems endless
Please remember me
Please remember me