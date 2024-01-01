Loreena McKennitt

When the dark wood fell before me And all the paths were overgrown When the priests of pride say there is no other way I tilled the sorrows of stone *** I did not believe because I could not see Though you came to me in the night When the dawn seemed forever lost You showed me your love in the light of the stars *** Cast your eyes on the ocean Cast your soul to the sea When the dark night seems endless Please remember me *** Then the mountain rose before me By the deep well of desire From the fountain of forgiveness Beyond the ice and fire *** Cast your eyes on the ocean Cast your soul to the sea When the dark night seems endless Please remember me *** Though we share this humble path, alone How fragile is the heart Oh give these clay feet wings to fly To touch the face of the stars *** Breathe life into this feeble heart Lift this mortal veil of fear Take these crumbled hopes, etched with tears We'll rise above these earthly cares *** Cast your eyes on the ocean Cast your soul to the sea When the dark night seems endless Please remember me Please remember me