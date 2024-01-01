Loreena McKennitt

Night Ride The Caucasus Şarkı Sözleri
Ride on through the night ride on
Ride on through the night ride on
***
There are visions, there are memories
There are echoes of thundering hooves
There are fires, there is laughter
There's the sound of a thousand doves
***
In the velvet of the darkness
By the silhouette of silent trees
They are watching waiting
They are witnessing life's mysteries
***
Cascading stars on the slumbering hills
They are dancing as far as the sea
Riding o'er the land, you can feel its gentle hand
Leading on to its destiny
***
Take me with you on this journey
Where the boundaries of time are now tossed
In cathedrals of the forest
In the words of the tongues now lost
***
Find the answers, ask the questions
Find the roots of an ancient tree
Take me dancing, take me singing
I'll ride on till the moon meets the sea