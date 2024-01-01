Loreena McKennitt

Ride on through the night ride on Ride on through the night ride on *** There are visions, there are memories There are echoes of thundering hooves There are fires, there is laughter There's the sound of a thousand doves *** In the velvet of the darkness By the silhouette of silent trees They are watching waiting They are witnessing life's mysteries *** Cascading stars on the slumbering hills They are dancing as far as the sea Riding o'er the land, you can feel its gentle hand Leading on to its destiny *** Take me with you on this journey Where the boundaries of time are now tossed In cathedrals of the forest In the words of the tongues now lost *** Find the answers, ask the questions Find the roots of an ancient tree Take me dancing, take me singing I'll ride on till the moon meets the sea