Loreena McKennitt

A clouded dream on an earthly night Hangs upon the crescent moon A voiceless song in an ageless light Sings at the coming dawn Birds in flight are calling there Where the heart moves the stones It's there that my heart is calling *** All for, for the love of you *** A painting hangs on an ivy wall Nestled in the emerald moss The eyes declare a truce of trust And then it draws me far away Where deep in the desert twilight Sand melts in pools of the sky When darkness lays her crimson cloak Your lamps will call me home *** And so it's there my homage's due Clutched by the still of the night And now I feel you move And every breath, breath is full So it's there my homage's due Clutched by the still of the night Even the distance feels so near *** All for, for the love of you *** A clouded dream on an earthly night Hangs upon the crescent moon A voiceless song in an ageless light Sings at the coming dawn Birds in flight are calling there Where the heart moves the stones It's there that my heart is longing for *** All for, for the love of you