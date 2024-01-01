The Mummers' Dance Şarkı Sözleri
Loreena McKennitt
The Mummers' Dance
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
***
When in the springtime of the year
When the trees are crowned with leaves
When the ash and oak, and the birch and yew
Are dressed in ribbons fair
***
When owls call the breathless moon
In the blue veil of the night
The shadows of the trees appear
Amidst the lantern light
***
We've been rambling all the night
And some time of this day
Now returning back again
We bring a garland gay
***
Who will go down to the shady groves
And summon the shadows there
And tie a ribbon on those sheltering arms
In the springtime of the year
***
The songs of birds seem to fill the wood
That when the fiddler plays
All their voices can be heard
Long past their woodland days
***
We've been rambling all the night
And some time of this day
And now returning back again
We bring a garland gay
***
And so they linked their hands and danced
'Round in circles and in rows
And so the journey of the night descends
When all the shades are gone
***
A garland gay we bring you here
And at your door we stand
It is a sprout well budded out
The work of our Lord's hand
***
We've been rambling all the night
And some time of this day
And now returning back again
We bring a garland gay
***
We've been rambling all the night
And some time of this day
And now returning back again
We bring a garland gay