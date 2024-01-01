Loreena McKennitt

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh *** When in the springtime of the year When the trees are crowned with leaves When the ash and oak, and the birch and yew Are dressed in ribbons fair *** When owls call the breathless moon In the blue veil of the night The shadows of the trees appear Amidst the lantern light *** We've been rambling all the night And some time of this day Now returning back again We bring a garland gay *** Who will go down to the shady groves And summon the shadows there And tie a ribbon on those sheltering arms In the springtime of the year *** The songs of birds seem to fill the wood That when the fiddler plays All their voices can be heard Long past their woodland days *** We've been rambling all the night And some time of this day And now returning back again We bring a garland gay *** And so they linked their hands and danced 'Round in circles and in rows And so the journey of the night descends When all the shades are gone *** A garland gay we bring you here And at your door we stand It is a sprout well budded out The work of our Lord's hand *** We've been rambling all the night And some time of this day And now returning back again We bring a garland gay *** We've been rambling all the night And some time of this day And now returning back again We bring a garland gay