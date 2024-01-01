Loreena McKennitt

The pounding sea is calling me home, home to you. The pounding sea is calling me home, home to you. *** On a dark New Year's night, on the west coast of Clare, I heard your voice singing. Your eyes danced the song. Your hands played the tune. T'was a vision before me. *** We left the music behind and the dance carried on as we stole away to the seashore. We smelt the brine, felt the wind in our hair and with sadness you paused. *** Suddenly I knew that you'd have to go. Your world was not mine, your eyes told me so. Yet it was there I felt the crossroads of time and I wondered why. *** As we cast our gaze on the tumbling sea, a vision came o'er me of thundering hooves and beating wings in clouds above. *** Turning to go, heard you call my name. Like a bird in a cage, spreading its wings to fly. 'The old ways are lost', you sang as you flew and I wondered why. *** The thundering waves are calling me home, home to you. The pounding sea is calling me home, home to you. The thundering waves are calling me home, home to you. The pounding sea is calling me home, home to you. *** The thundering waves are calling me home, home to you. The pounding sea is calling me home, home to you. The thundering waves are calling me home, home to you. The pounding sea is calling me home, home to you.