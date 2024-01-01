Lorena Mc Kennitt

See there, past that far-off hill A tower held in the sky Hear there, in that dark blue night The music calling us home See there, in that far-off field Flowers turned to the sky Feel there, in that dark blue night The music calling us home Stars may always guide our way From desert sands where the winds blow harsh and long Here’s where, where our hearts will pray And all our loves will slumber with a song So now, if our hearts be true And like a pool of truth reflect the sun We will find right honour there And keep us safe and lead us from all harm So come love, let us dance all night Until birds they waken at the dawn Then come love, let us sing all night And all our loves will slumber with a song