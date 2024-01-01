The Gates of Istanbul Şarkı Sözleri
Lorena Mc Kennitt
The Gates of Istanbul
See there, past that far-off hill
A tower held in the sky
Hear there, in that dark blue night
The music calling us home
See there, in that far-off field
Flowers turned to the sky
Feel there, in that dark blue night
The music calling us home
Stars may always guide our way
From desert sands where the winds blow harsh and long
Here’s where, where our hearts will pray
And all our loves will slumber with a song
So now, if our hearts be true
And like a pool of truth reflect the sun
We will find right honour there
And keep us safe and lead us from all harm
So come love, let us dance all night
Until birds they waken at the dawn
Then come love, let us sing all night
And all our loves will slumber with a song