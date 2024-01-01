Are You With Me Şarkı Sözleri
Lost Frequencies
Are You With Me
I wanna dance by water 'neath the Mexican sky
Drink some Margaritas by a string of blue lights
Listen to the Mariachi play at midnight
Are you with me,
Are you with me?
Are you with me?
Are you with me?
Drink some Margaritas by a string of blue lights
Listen to the Mariachi play at midnight
Are you with me?
Are you with me?
I wanna dance by water 'neath the Mexican sky
Drink some Margaritas by a string of blue lights
Listen to the Mariachi play at midnight
Are you with me?
Are you with me?
I wanna dance by water 'neath the Mexican sky
Drink some Margaritas by a string of blue lights
Listen to the Mariachi play at midnight
Are you with me?
Are you with me?
I wanna dance by water 'neath the Mexican sky
Drink some Margaritas by a string of blue lights
Listen to the Mariachi play at midnight
Are you with me?
Are you with me?