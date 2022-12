Louis Armstrong

Give me a kiss to build on and my Imagination will thrive upon that kiss Sweetheart I ask no more than this, a kiss to build a dream on *** Give me a kiss before you leave me and my Imagination will feed my hungry heart Leave me one thing before we part, a kiss to build a dream on *** When I'm alone with my fancies, I'll be with you Weaving romances, making believe they're true *** Give me your lips for just a moment and my Imagination will make that moment live Give me what you alone can give, a kiss to build a dream on