Jeeper's Creepers Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong Jeeper's Creepers şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Louis Armstrong Jeeper's Creepers şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Jeeper's Creepers sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Louis Armstrong
Jeeper's Creepers
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I don't care what the weatherman says
When the weatherman says it's raining
You'll never hear me complaining
I'm certain the sun will shine
***
I don't care how the weather vane points
When the weather vane points to gloomy
It's gotta be sunny to me
When your eyes look into mine
***
Jeepers creepers, where'd ya get those peepers?
Jeepers creepers, where'd ya get those eyes?
Gosh all, git up, how'd they get so lit up?
Gosh all, git up, how'd they get that size?
***
Golly gee, when you turn those heaters on
Woe is me, got to put my cheaters on
***
Jeepers creepers, where'd ya get those peepers?
Oh, those weepers, how they hypnotize!
Where'd ya get those eyes?