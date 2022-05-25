Louis Armstrong

Nobody knows the trouble I've seen Nobody knows my sorrow Nobody knows the trouble I've seen Glory, Hallelujah *** Nobody knows the trouble I've seen Nobody knows but Jesus Nobody knows the trouble I've seen Glory, Hallelujah *** Sometimes I'm up Sometimes I'm down Oh, yes, Lord Sometimes I'm almost to the ground Oh, yes, Lord *** Oh, nobody knows the trouble I've seen Nobody knows my sorrow Nobody knows the trouble I've seen Glory, Hallelujah *** Oh, every day to you I pray Oh, yes Lord For you to drive my sins away Oh, yes Lord *** Oh, nobody knows the trouble I've seen Nobody knows but Jesus Nobody knows the trouble I've seen (Glory) glory Hallelujah (hallelujah) (Lord)