Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong
Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen
-
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Nobody knows my sorrow
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Glory, Hallelujah
***
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Nobody knows but Jesus
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Glory, Hallelujah
***
Sometimes I'm up
Sometimes I'm down
Oh, yes, Lord
Sometimes I'm almost to the ground
Oh, yes, Lord
***
Oh, nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Nobody knows my sorrow
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Glory, Hallelujah
***
Oh, every day to you I pray
Oh, yes Lord
For you to drive my sins away
Oh, yes Lord
***
Oh, nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Nobody knows but Jesus
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
(Glory) glory Hallelujah (hallelujah) (Lord)