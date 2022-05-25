On The Sunny Side Of The Street Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Grab your coat
Grab your hat, baby
Leave your worries on the doorstep
Just direct your feet
On the sunny side of the street
***
Can't you hear a pitter-pat, babe?
And that happy tune is your step
Life can be so sweet
On the sunny side of the street
***
I used to walk in the shade
With those blues on parade, ba-ba-bo
But I'm not afraid, baby
My Rover's crossed over, ay
***
If I never have a cent, babe
I'd be rich as Rock-e-fellow
With gold dust at my feet
On the sunny side of the street
***
Grab your coat
Get your hat
Leave your worry on the doorstep, ba-be-do
Just direct your feet
On the sunny side of the street, zay-zoo-za-ze-zo-zay
***
Can't you hear a pitter-pat?
Oh, the happy tune is your step, ba-be-oh
Life can be so sweet, oh, ba-be-bo-ba-bay
On the sunny side of the street
***
I used to walk in the shade
Baby, with those blues on parade
Oh, but I'm not afreaid, baby
My rover!
My rover crossed over!
***
And if I never have a cent
I'll be rich as Rock-e-fellow, hey
With gold dust at my feet
On the sunny side of the street