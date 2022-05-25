Louis Armstrong

Grab your coat Grab your hat, baby Leave your worries on the doorstep Just direct your feet On the sunny side of the street *** Can't you hear a pitter-pat, babe? And that happy tune is your step Life can be so sweet On the sunny side of the street *** I used to walk in the shade With those blues on parade, ba-ba-bo But I'm not afraid, baby My Rover's crossed over, ay *** If I never have a cent, babe I'd be rich as Rock-e-fellow With gold dust at my feet On the sunny side of the street *** Grab your coat Get your hat Leave your worry on the doorstep, ba-be-do Just direct your feet On the sunny side of the street, zay-zoo-za-ze-zo-zay *** Can't you hear a pitter-pat? Oh, the happy tune is your step, ba-be-oh Life can be so sweet, oh, ba-be-bo-ba-bay On the sunny side of the street *** I used to walk in the shade Baby, with those blues on parade Oh, but I'm not afreaid, baby My rover! My rover crossed over! *** And if I never have a cent I'll be rich as Rock-e-fellow, hey With gold dust at my feet On the sunny side of the street