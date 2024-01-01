Struttin With Some Barbeque Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong
Struttin With Some Barbeque
Strut-tin' with some bar-be-que,
Swing-in' with the band;
Like the hap-py peo-ple do
Way down in dix-ie land
Hear that ol' trom-bone
And the trum-pet ad-lib.
Love to hear the lick,
While I do my pick-in'
Pick-in' on a jui-cy rib.
'Cause I'm Strut-tin with some bar-be-que,
feel-in' might-y grand;
pass an-oth-er help-in' please,
of that good ol' dix-ie land.
And mis-ter wait-er if you please
An-oth-er rib or two;
And I'll go strut, strut, strut-tin,
Strut-tin' with some bar-be-que
