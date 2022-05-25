We Have All The Time In The World Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong We Have All The Time In The World şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Louis Armstrong We Have All The Time In The World şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan We Have All The Time In The World sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Louis Armstrong
We Have All The Time In The World
-
We have all the time in the world
Time enough for life
To unfold all the precious things
Love has in store
***
We have all the love in the world
If that's all we have
You will find
We need nothing more
***
Every step of the way will find us
With the cares of the world far behind us
***
We have all the time in the world
Just for love
Nothing more, nothing less
Only love
***
Every step of the way will find us
With the cares of the world far behind us, yes
***
We have all the time in the world
Just for love
Nothing more, nothing less
Only love
***
Only Love