Louis Armstrong

We have all the time in the world Time enough for life To unfold all the precious things Love has in store *** We have all the love in the world If that's all we have You will find We need nothing more *** Every step of the way will find us With the cares of the world far behind us *** We have all the time in the world Just for love Nothing more, nothing less Only love *** Every step of the way will find us With the cares of the world far behind us, yes *** We have all the time in the world Just for love Nothing more, nothing less Only love *** Only Love