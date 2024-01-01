West End Blues Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong
West End Blues
-
I hate to see
The evening sun go down
I hate to see
The evening sun go down
It makes me think, oh
On my last lone round
Feelin' tomorrow
Like I feel today
Feelin' tomorrow
Like I feel today
I'll pack my dreams
And make my getaway
St. Louis woman
With her diamond rings
Pulls my man around
By her apron strings
Wasn't for powder
And his store-bought hair
The man I love
Wouldn't go nowhere, nowhere
I got the St. Louis blues
Just as blue as I can be
He's got a heart that's like a
Rock cast in the sea
Or else he wouldn't have gone
So, so far from me