Louis Armstrong

I hate to see The evening sun go down I hate to see The evening sun go down It makes me think, oh On my last lone round Feelin' tomorrow Like I feel today Feelin' tomorrow Like I feel today I'll pack my dreams And make my getaway St. Louis woman With her diamond rings Pulls my man around By her apron strings Wasn't for powder And his store-bought hair The man I love Wouldn't go nowhere, nowhere I got the St. Louis blues Just as blue as I can be He's got a heart that's like a Rock cast in the sea Or else he wouldn't have gone So, so far from me