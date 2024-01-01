What a Wonderful World Şarkı Sözleri
Louis Armstrong
What a Wonderful World
I see trees of green,
Red roses too,
I see them bloom
For me and you,
And I think to myself,
“What a wonderful world!”
I see skies of blue
And clouds of white,
The bright blessed day,
The dark sacred night,
And I think to myself,
“What a wonderful world!”
The colors of the rainbow,
So pretty in the sky,
Are also on the faces
Of people going by.
I see friends shaking hands,
Saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying,
“I love you.”
I hear babies cry;
I watch them grow.
They’ll learn much more
Than I’ll never know.
And I think to myself,
“What a wonderful world!”
Yes, I think to myself,
“What a wonderful world!”