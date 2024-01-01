Louis Armstrong

I see trees of green, Red roses too, I see them bloom For me and you, And I think to myself, “What a wonderful world!” I see skies of blue And clouds of white, The bright blessed day, The dark sacred night, And I think to myself, “What a wonderful world!” The colors of the rainbow, So pretty in the sky, Are also on the faces Of people going by. I see friends shaking hands, Saying, “How do you do?” They’re really saying, “I love you.” I hear babies cry; I watch them grow. They’ll learn much more Than I’ll never know. And I think to myself, “What a wonderful world!” Yes, I think to myself, “What a wonderful world!”