Good With You Şarkı Sözleri
Mostly I'm bad, mostly I make
The people that care about me, love me, sad
And I don't know why
Mostly I lie and maybe it's because
I don't want anyone to know who I am
Oh, but you, with your angel face
You take me to a place, I've never been
Oh, but you, with your innocence
You break through my defense
***
I'm only good with you
I'm only good with you
I've done so many things wrong
I've sung a thousand songs
What did you see in me?
It's still a mystery
Thought that I was through
You made me someone new
And I'm only good with
I'm only good with you
***
Mostly I'm a mess, never say no
Get myself in trouble telling everybody yes
I don't know why
Oh but you, when I feel your love
Your better than any drug
I ever had
Oh, but you, you make me see in light
In the darkest night
***
I'm only good with you
I'm only good with you
I've done so many things wrong
I've sung a thousand songs
What did you see in me?
It's still a mystery
Thought that I was through
You made me someone new
And I'm only good with you
I'm only good with you
***
When you're around
All the demons in my head
Can't be found (can't be found, can't be found)
I'm only good with you
***
I know it seems blacker than midnight
No one knows you no one to hold tight
Everything you are isn't what they thought
Everything you learn isn't what they taught
Everything is wrong no you don't belong
Before you slip hopelessly
***
Cling to me
You can say anything to me
When you're lost
Turn and see
You know I'll always be here
Never let go
Cling to me
Ohhh
Cling to me
Ohhh
When you're too hurt to talk
I am a rock
Cling to me
Ohhh
Cling to me
***
I'm only good with you
I'm only good with you
I've done so many things wrong
I've sung a thousand songs
What did you see in me?
It's still a mystery
Thought that I was through
You made me someone new
And I'm only good with you
I'm only good with you
I'm only good with you
I'm only good, I'm only good
I'm only good with you...