Mostly I'm bad, mostly I make The people that care about me, love me, sad And I don't know why Mostly I lie and maybe it's because I don't want anyone to know who I am Oh, but you, with your angel face You take me to a place, I've never been Oh, but you, with your innocence You break through my defense *** I'm only good with you I'm only good with you I've done so many things wrong I've sung a thousand songs What did you see in me? It's still a mystery Thought that I was through You made me someone new And I'm only good with I'm only good with you *** Mostly I'm a mess, never say no Get myself in trouble telling everybody yes I don't know why Oh but you, when I feel your love Your better than any drug I ever had Oh, but you, you make me see in light In the darkest night *** I'm only good with you I'm only good with you I've done so many things wrong I've sung a thousand songs What did you see in me? It's still a mystery Thought that I was through You made me someone new And I'm only good with you I'm only good with you *** When you're around All the demons in my head Can't be found (can't be found, can't be found) I'm only good with you *** I know it seems blacker than midnight No one knows you no one to hold tight Everything you are isn't what they thought Everything you learn isn't what they taught Everything is wrong no you don't belong Before you slip hopelessly *** Cling to me You can say anything to me When you're lost Turn and see You know I'll always be here Never let go Cling to me Ohhh Cling to me Ohhh When you're too hurt to talk I am a rock Cling to me Ohhh Cling to me *** I'm only good with you I'm only good with you I've done so many things wrong I've sung a thousand songs What did you see in me? It's still a mystery Thought that I was through You made me someone new And I'm only good with you I'm only good with you I'm only good with you I'm only good, I'm only good I'm only good with you...