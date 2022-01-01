Another verse another search for something holy Another chance to make it right When it’s young and it’s fun there’s nothing lost nothing won And no consequence in sight *** Kutsal bir şey aramak için başka bir arayışın başka bir versiyonu Düzeltmek için başka bir şans Genç ve eğlenceliyken kaybedecek ve kazanacak bir şey yok Görünürde bir sonuç yok *** You know it only feels like darkness When the light doesn’t shine on your side You were the poet I was the poem but were you mine were you your own Or were we fighting for our lives It doesn’t matter we survived *** Biliyorsun karanlık gibi hissettirir Senin tarafına ışık vurmayınca Sen şair ben de şiirdim ama benim miydin, yoksa kendi başına mıydın Ya da kendi hayatlarımız için mi savaşıyorduk Hayatta kalmamızın bir anlamı yok *** But If I could have One last time with you I imagine all the things we would do Love is in the words unspoken All these moments are golden Forever is mine with you *** Ama senle son bir zamanım olsa Yapabileceklerimizi hayal ediyorum Aşk, konuşulmamış kelimelerdir Tüm bu anlar çok değerli Senleyken, sonsuzluk bana ait *** I’d ask the past if nothing lasts why don’t you show me But I’m afraid to scare myself Cuz where there’s love there is loss And there you hang on the cross With another tale to tell And more wishes for the well *** Geçmişe sorardım, eğer hiçbir şey sonsuza dek sürmeyecekse neden göstermiyorsun bana Ama kendimi korkutmaktan korkuyorum Çünkü aşkın olduğu yerde kayıp da var İşte orada duruyorsun Anlatacak başka bir masalla birlikte ve dileyecek daha çok dilekle… *** But If I could have One last time with you I imagine all the things we would do Love is in the words unspoken All these moments are golden Forever is mine with you *** Ama senle son bir zamanım olsa Yapabileceklerimizi hayal ediyorum Aşk, konuşulmamış kelimelerdir Tüm bu anlar çok değerli Senleyken, sonsuzluk bana ait *** But If I could have One last time with you I imagine all the things we would do Love is in the words unspoken All these moments are golden Forever is mine with you *** Ama senle son bir zamanım olsa Yapabileceklerimizi hayal ediyorum Aşk, konuşulmamış kelimelerdir Tüm bu anlar çok değerli Senleyken, sonsuzluk bana ait *** You know it only feels like darkness Till somebody turns on the light I’d live it all once again With an alternate end And I’d pay the highest price To hold you one last time *** Biliyorsun karanlık gibi hissettirir biri ışığı açana kadar bir keresinde yaşadım hepsini yeniden başka bir alternatifle en yüksek bedeli ödedim seni bir kere daha sarabilmek için