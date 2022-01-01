One Last Time (pilarinos & Karypidis Remix) Şarkı Sözleri
LP One Last Time (pilarinos & Karypidis Remix) şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen LP One Last Time (pilarinos & Karypidis Remix) şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan One Last Time (pilarinos & Karypidis Remix) sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
LP
One Last Time (pilarinos & Karypidis Remix)
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Another verse another search for something holy
Another chance to make it right
When it’s young and it’s fun
there’s nothing lost nothing won
And no consequence in sight
***
Kutsal bir şey aramak için başka bir arayışın başka bir versiyonu
Düzeltmek için başka bir şans
Genç ve eğlenceliyken
kaybedecek ve kazanacak bir şey yok
Görünürde bir sonuç yok
***
You know it only feels like darkness
When the light doesn’t shine on your side
You were the poet I was the poem
but were you mine were you your own
Or were we fighting for our lives
It doesn’t matter we survived
***
Biliyorsun karanlık gibi hissettirir
Senin tarafına ışık vurmayınca
Sen şair ben de şiirdim
ama benim miydin, yoksa kendi başına mıydın
Ya da kendi hayatlarımız için mi savaşıyorduk
Hayatta kalmamızın bir anlamı yok
***
But If I could have
One last time with you
I imagine all the things we would do
Love is in the words unspoken
All these moments are golden
Forever is mine with you
***
Ama senle son bir zamanım olsa
Yapabileceklerimizi hayal ediyorum
Aşk, konuşulmamış kelimelerdir
Tüm bu anlar çok değerli
Senleyken, sonsuzluk bana ait
***
I’d ask the past if nothing lasts why don’t you show me
But I’m afraid to scare myself
Cuz where there’s love there is loss
And there you hang on the cross
With another tale to tell
And more wishes for the well
***
Geçmişe sorardım, eğer hiçbir şey sonsuza dek sürmeyecekse neden göstermiyorsun bana
Ama kendimi korkutmaktan korkuyorum
Çünkü aşkın olduğu yerde kayıp da var
İşte orada duruyorsun
Anlatacak başka bir masalla birlikte
ve dileyecek daha çok dilekle…
***
But If I could have
One last time with you
I imagine all the things we would do
Love is in the words unspoken
All these moments are golden
Forever is mine with you
***
Ama senle son bir zamanım olsa
Yapabileceklerimizi hayal ediyorum
Aşk, konuşulmamış kelimelerdir
Tüm bu anlar çok değerli
Senleyken, sonsuzluk bana ait
***
But If I could have
One last time with you
I imagine all the things we would do
Love is in the words unspoken
All these moments are golden
Forever is mine with you
***
Ama senle son bir zamanım olsa
Yapabileceklerimizi hayal ediyorum
Aşk, konuşulmamış kelimelerdir
Tüm bu anlar çok değerli
Senleyken, sonsuzluk bana ait
***
You know it only feels like darkness
Till somebody turns on the light
I’d live it all once again
With an alternate end
And I’d pay the highest price
To hold you one last time
***
Biliyorsun karanlık gibi hissettirir
biri ışığı açana kadar
bir keresinde yaşadım hepsini yeniden
başka bir alternatifle
en yüksek bedeli ödedim
seni bir kere daha sarabilmek için