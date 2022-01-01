The One That You Love (kddk Remix) Şarkı Sözleri
Now that you’ve got what you wanted
Now that you’ve got what you need
Girl if we’re gonna be honest
Honestly what’s left for me
Oh oh oh oh oh
***
Artık istediğine sahipsin
Artık ihtiyaç duyduğun şeye de sahipsin
Kızım eğer ki dürüst olacaksak
Sahiden, bana kalan ne
Oh oh oh oh oh
***
Cause all I got
Is close but not
And all I want is to know just how
***
Çünkü sahip olduğum her şey
Yakın ama değil
Ve tek istediğim nasıl olduğunu bilmek
***
Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun
Try to be your home and the place that you come to
Babe I took the whole world and put it in your hands
I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand
***
Senin için ateş olmaya, senin için güneş olmaya çalıştım
Senin için evin olmaya, geleceğin mekan olmaya çalıştım
Bebeğim bütün dünyayı alıp senin ellerine verdim
Gerçekten zorluyorum ama anlayamıyorum
***
Tell me oh oh oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
How to be the one that you love
***
Söyle bana oh oh oh
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim
***
Don’t treat my love like a habit
Why don’t you show me a way
I’d give it to you, you can have it
I just wish I knew what to say
***
Aşkıma bir alışkanlık gibi davranma
Neden bana yol göstermiyorsun
Sana verirdim, alabilirsin
Keşke ne diyeceğimi bilseydim
***
Cause all I got
Is close but not
And all I want is to know just how
***
Çünkü sahip olduğum her şey
Yakın ama değil
Ve tek istediğim nasıl olduğunu bilmek
***
Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun
Try to be your home and the place that you come to
Babe I took the whole world and put it in your hands
I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand
***
Senin için ateş olmaya, senin için güneş olmaya çalıştım
Senin için evin olmaya, geleceğin mekan olmaya çalıştım
Bebeğim bütün dünyayı alıp senin ellerine verdim
Gerçekten zorluyorum ama anlayamıyorum
***
Tell me oh oh oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
How to be the one, how to be the one, how to be the one
***
Söyle bana oh oh oh
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Nasıl o kişi olabilirim,nasıl o kişi olabilirim, nasıl o kişi olabilirim
***
Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun
Try to be your home and the place that you come to
Babe I took the whole world and put it in your hands
I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand
***
Senin için ateş olmaya, senin için güneş olmaya çalıştım
Senin için evin olmaya, geleceğin mekan olmaya çalıştım
Bebeğim bütün dünyayı alıp senin ellerine verdim
Gerçekten zorluyorum ama anlayamıyorum
***
How to be the one oh oh oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
How to be the one
How to be the one that you love
***
Nasıl o kişi olabilirim
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Nasıl o kişi olabilirim
Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim