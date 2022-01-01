Now that you’ve got what you wanted Now that you’ve got what you need Girl if we’re gonna be honest Honestly what’s left for me Oh oh oh oh oh *** Artık istediğine sahipsin Artık ihtiyaç duyduğun şeye de sahipsin Kızım eğer ki dürüst olacaksak Sahiden, bana kalan ne Oh oh oh oh oh *** Cause all I got Is close but not And all I want is to know just how *** Çünkü sahip olduğum her şey Yakın ama değil Ve tek istediğim nasıl olduğunu bilmek *** Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun Try to be your home and the place that you come to Babe I took the whole world and put it in your hands I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand *** Senin için ateş olmaya, senin için güneş olmaya çalıştım Senin için evin olmaya, geleceğin mekan olmaya çalıştım Bebeğim bütün dünyayı alıp senin ellerine verdim Gerçekten zorluyorum ama anlayamıyorum *** Tell me oh oh oh How to be the one that you love Oh oh oh oh oh oh How to be the one that you love *** Söyle bana oh oh oh Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim Oh oh oh oh oh oh Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim *** Don’t treat my love like a habit Why don’t you show me a way I’d give it to you, you can have it I just wish I knew what to say *** Aşkıma bir alışkanlık gibi davranma Neden bana yol göstermiyorsun Sana verirdim, alabilirsin Keşke ne diyeceğimi bilseydim *** Cause all I got Is close but not And all I want is to know just how *** Çünkü sahip olduğum her şey Yakın ama değil Ve tek istediğim nasıl olduğunu bilmek *** Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun Try to be your home and the place that you come to Babe I took the whole world and put it in your hands I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand *** Senin için ateş olmaya, senin için güneş olmaya çalıştım Senin için evin olmaya, geleceğin mekan olmaya çalıştım Bebeğim bütün dünyayı alıp senin ellerine verdim Gerçekten zorluyorum ama anlayamıyorum *** Tell me oh oh oh How to be the one that you love Oh oh oh oh oh oh How to be the one, how to be the one, how to be the one *** Söyle bana oh oh oh Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim Oh oh oh oh oh oh Nasıl o kişi olabilirim,nasıl o kişi olabilirim, nasıl o kişi olabilirim *** Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun Try to be your home and the place that you come to Babe I took the whole world and put it in your hands I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand *** Senin için ateş olmaya, senin için güneş olmaya çalıştım Senin için evin olmaya, geleceğin mekan olmaya çalıştım Bebeğim bütün dünyayı alıp senin ellerine verdim Gerçekten zorluyorum ama anlayamıyorum *** How to be the one oh oh oh How to be the one that you love Oh oh oh oh oh oh How to be the one that you love Oh oh oh oh oh oh How to be the one that you love Oh oh oh oh oh oh How to be the one How to be the one that you love *** Nasıl o kişi olabilirim Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim Oh oh oh oh oh oh Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim Oh oh oh oh oh oh Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim Oh oh oh oh oh oh Nasıl o kişi olabilirim Nasıl senin sevdiğin bir kişi olabilirim