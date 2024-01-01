Oh I beg you, can I follow
Oh I ask you, why not always
Be the ocean where I unravel
Be my only, be the water where I'm wading
You're my river running high, run deep, run wild
I, I follow, I follow you, deep sea baby, I follow you
I, I follow, I follow you, dark doom honey, I follow you
He a message, I'm the runner
He the rebel, I'm the daughter waiting for you
You're my river running high, run deep, run wild
I, I follow, I follow you, deep sea baby, I follow you
I, I follow, I follow you, dark doom honey, I follow you
You're my river running high, run deep, run wild
I, I follow, I follow you deep sea baby, I follow you
I, I follow, I follow you, dark doom honey, I follow you
I, I follow, I follow you deep sea baby, I follow you
I, I follow, I follow you, dark doom honey, I follow you