Macklemore

You did many things That I liked, that I liked And you like diamond rings I can provide I can provide for you You made me feel so good Before I left On the road And you deserve your name On a crown, on a throne You did many things That I liked, that I liked And you like diamond rings I can provide, I can provide for you You made me feel so good Before I left On the road And you deserve your name On a crown, on a throne *** I haven't been around my town in a long while I apologize, but I I've been trying to get this money like I got a couple kids who rely... On me But I remember on the bathroom floor Before I went on tour Like you said we couldn't do it again... 'Cause you had a thing with some other man *** You said it was love And you said you were lost Then you wished me good luck To find somebody to love But, oooh Now I've heard that you're single And uh huh, I'll give you something to live for Yes, I will *** Honey please You never thought you'd ever see my face again But your love just swayed the lies When he stared into your eyes He just might be too good for you You're almost dead to him You're sleeping with a frozen heart Well baby girl it's over now And you can always count on me Your unshackled boy, unrestrained to touch So immune to love And it feels so priceless to me That you're always free That you'll take me in Now I'm everything, your everything I bet you'll take me in I know you'll take me in now The same place I left you in (we) I bet you'll take me in I know you'll take me in I know you'll take me in The same place I left you in *** We Who? Oooh... Oooooooh... No ho... Let her know... *** You did many things That I liked, that I liked And you like diamond rings I can provide I can provide for you You made me feel so good Before I left On the road And you deserve your name On a crown, on a throne