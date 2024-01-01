Macklemore

The Town Şarkı Sözleri
You did many things
That I liked, that I liked
And you like diamond rings
I can provide
I can provide for you
You made me feel so good
Before I left
On the road
And you deserve your name
On a crown, on a throne
You did many things
That I liked, that I liked
And you like diamond rings
I can provide, I can provide for you
You made me feel so good
Before I left
On the road
And you deserve your name
On a crown, on a throne
***
I haven't been around my town in a long while
I apologize, but I
I've been trying to get this money like I got a couple kids who rely...
On me
But I remember on the bathroom floor
Before I went on tour
Like you said we couldn't do it again...
'Cause you had a thing with some other man
***
You said it was love
And you said you were lost
Then you wished me good luck
To find somebody to love
But, oooh
Now I've heard that you're single
And uh huh, I'll give you something to live for
Yes, I will
***
Honey please
You never thought you'd ever see my face again
But your love just swayed the lies
When he stared into your eyes
He just might be too good for you
You're almost dead to him
You're sleeping with a frozen heart
Well baby girl it's over now
And you can always count on me
Your unshackled boy, unrestrained to touch
So immune to love
And it feels so priceless to me
That you're always free
That you'll take me in
Now I'm everything, your everything
I bet you'll take me in
I know you'll take me in now
The same place I left you in (we)
I bet you'll take me in
I know you'll take me in
I know you'll take me in
The same place I left you in
***
We
Who?
Oooh...
Oooooooh...
No ho...
Let her know...
***
You did many things
That I liked, that I liked
And you like diamond rings
I can provide
I can provide for you
You made me feel so good
Before I left
On the road
And you deserve your name
On a crown, on a throne