Girl Gone Wild Şarkı Sözleri
Oh my God
I am heartly sorry for having offended Thee
And I detest all my sins
Because I dread the loss of heaven and the pain of hell
But most of all, because I love Thee
And I want so badly too be good (good, good, good, good)
***
It's so hypnotic
The way he pulls on me
It's like the force of gravity right up under my feet
It's so erotic
This feeling can't be beat
It's coursing through my whole body, feel the heat
***
I got that burnin' hot desire
And no one can put out my fire
It's coming right down through the wire
Here it comes
When I hear them 808 drums
It's got me singing
***
Hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
I'm like, hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
Girls, they just wanna have some fun
Get fired up like a smokin' gun
On the floor 'til the daylight comes
Girls, they just wanna have some fun
***
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
I'm like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
***
The room is spinning
It must be the tanqueray
I'm about to go astray, my inhibition's gone away
I feel like sinning
You got me in the zone
DJ play my favorite song, turn me on
***
I got that burnin' hot desire
And no one can put out my fire
It's coming right down through the wire
Here it comes
When I hear them 808 drums
It's got me singing
***
Hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
I'm like, hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
Girls, they just wanna have some fun
Get fired up like a smokin' gun
On the floor 'til the daylight comes
Girls, they just wanna have some fun
***
I know, I know, I know I shouldn't act this way
I know, I know, I know good girls don't misbehave
Misbehave
But I'm a bad girl, anyway
Forgive me
***
Hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
I'm like, hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
Girls, they just wanna have some fun
Get fired up like a smokin' gun
On the floor 'til the daylight comes
Girls, they just wanna have some fun
***
Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild
I'm like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild