Oh my God I am heartly sorry for having offended Thee And I detest all my sins Because I dread the loss of heaven and the pain of hell But most of all, because I love Thee And I want so badly too be good (good, good, good, good) *** It's so hypnotic The way he pulls on me It's like the force of gravity right up under my feet It's so erotic This feeling can't be beat It's coursing through my whole body, feel the heat *** I got that burnin' hot desire And no one can put out my fire It's coming right down through the wire Here it comes When I hear them 808 drums It's got me singing *** Hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild I'm like, hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild Girls, they just wanna have some fun Get fired up like a smokin' gun On the floor 'til the daylight comes Girls, they just wanna have some fun *** Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild I'm like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild *** The room is spinning It must be the tanqueray I'm about to go astray, my inhibition's gone away I feel like sinning You got me in the zone DJ play my favorite song, turn me on *** I got that burnin' hot desire And no one can put out my fire It's coming right down through the wire Here it comes When I hear them 808 drums It's got me singing *** Hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild I'm like, hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild Girls, they just wanna have some fun Get fired up like a smokin' gun On the floor 'til the daylight comes Girls, they just wanna have some fun *** I know, I know, I know I shouldn't act this way I know, I know, I know good girls don't misbehave Misbehave But I'm a bad girl, anyway Forgive me *** Hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild I'm like, hey-ey-ey-ey-eh-ey Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild Girls, they just wanna have some fun Get fired up like a smokin' gun On the floor 'til the daylight comes Girls, they just wanna have some fun *** Like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild I'm like a girl gone wild, a good girl gone wild