What are you waiting for?
Niye bekliyorsun
Nobody's gonna show you how
Kimse sana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek
Why work for someone else to do what you can do right now?
Neden senin şu anda yapabileceğin şeyi başkası yapsın diye uğraşıyorsun?
***
Got no boundaries and no limits
Sınırlarım yok, limitim yok
If there's excitement, put me in it
Eğer heyecan denen bir şey varsa bana onu yaşat
If it's against the law,arrest me
Eğer kanunlara aykırı bir şeyse, tutukla beni
If you can handle it, undress me
Eğer bunu yapabileceksen, şimdi soy beni
***
Don't stop me now, don't need to catch my breath
Durdurma beni, nefes almak için çabalamama gerek yok
I can go on and on and on
Devam edebilirim
When the lights go down and there's no one left
Işıklar gittiğinde ve kimse kalmadığında
I can go on and on and on
Ben yine de devam edebilirim
***
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna show me how
Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna stop me now
Kimse beni durduramaz artık
***
They say that a good thing never lasts and then it has to fall
İyi şeylerin asla sürmediğini ve bitmek zorunda olduğunu söylerler
Those are the the people that did not amount to much at all
Ve bunlar hiçbir şey etmeyen insanlardır
***
Give me the bassline and I'll shake it
Bas telini ver ,sallayayım
Give me a record and I'll break it
Bir kaset ver, kıracağım
There's no beginning and no ending
Ne bir başlangıç var ne de bir son
Give me a chance to go and I'll take it
Gitmek için bir şans ver kullanayım
***
Don't stop me now, don't need to catch my breath
Durdurma beni, nefes almak için çabalamama gerek yok
I can go on and on and on
Devam edebilrim
When the lights go down and there's no one left
Işıklar gittiğinde ve kimse kalmadığında
I can go on and on and on
Ben yinede devam edebilirim
***
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna show me how
Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna stop me now
Kimse beni durduramaz artık
***
Watch this
İzle şimdi
***
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it (What?)
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (Ne?)
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it (What?)
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (Ne?)
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it (What?)
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (Ne?)
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu
***
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu
(To the left, to the right, to the left, to the right)
Bir sola, bir sağa, bir sola, bir sağa
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu
(To the left, to the right, to the left, to the right)
Bir sola, bir sağa, bir sola, bir sağa
Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it
Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu
(To the left, to the right, to the left, to the right)
Bir sola, bir sağa, bir sola, bir sağa
***
Don't stop me now, don't need to catch my breath
Durdurma beni, nefes almak için çabalamama gerek yok
I can go on and on and on
Devam edebilrim
When the lights go down and there's no one left
Işıklar gittiğinde ve kimse kalmadığında
I can go on and on and on
Ben yine de devam edebilirim
***
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna show me how
Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna stop me now
Kimse beni durduramaz artık
***
You're only here to win
Sen sadece kazanmak için burdasın
Get what they say
Dediklerini anlıyor musun?
You're only here to win
Sen sadece kazanmak için burdasın
Get what they do?
Onların yaptıklarını anlıyor musun?
They'd do it too
Onlar yaparlardı
If they were you
Senin yerinde olsalardı
You done it all before
Sen bunu yapmıştın önceden zaten
It ain't nothing new
Yeni bir şey değil
***
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna show me how
Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek
***
Give it to me, Yeah
Onu bana ver, evet
No one's gonna stop me now
Kimse beni durduramaz artık