What are you waiting for? Niye bekliyorsun Nobody's gonna show you how Kimse sana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek Why work for someone else to do what you can do right now? Neden senin şu anda yapabileceğin şeyi başkası yapsın diye uğraşıyorsun? *** Got no boundaries and no limits Sınırlarım yok, limitim yok If there's excitement, put me in it Eğer heyecan denen bir şey varsa bana onu yaşat If it's against the law,arrest me Eğer kanunlara aykırı bir şeyse, tutukla beni If you can handle it, undress me Eğer bunu yapabileceksen, şimdi soy beni *** Don't stop me now, don't need to catch my breath Durdurma beni, nefes almak için çabalamama gerek yok I can go on and on and on Devam edebilirim When the lights go down and there's no one left Işıklar gittiğinde ve kimse kalmadığında I can go on and on and on Ben yine de devam edebilirim *** Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna show me how Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna stop me now Kimse beni durduramaz artık *** They say that a good thing never lasts and then it has to fall İyi şeylerin asla sürmediğini ve bitmek zorunda olduğunu söylerler Those are the the people that did not amount to much at all Ve bunlar hiçbir şey etmeyen insanlardır *** Give me the bassline and I'll shake it Bas telini ver ,sallayayım Give me a record and I'll break it Bir kaset ver, kıracağım There's no beginning and no ending Ne bir başlangıç var ne de bir son Give me a chance to go and I'll take it Gitmek için bir şans ver kullanayım *** Don't stop me now, don't need to catch my breath Durdurma beni, nefes almak için çabalamama gerek yok I can go on and on and on Devam edebilrim When the lights go down and there's no one left Işıklar gittiğinde ve kimse kalmadığında I can go on and on and on Ben yinede devam edebilirim *** Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna show me how Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna stop me now Kimse beni durduramaz artık *** Watch this İzle şimdi *** Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it (What?) Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (Ne?) Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it (What?) Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (Ne?) Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it (What?) Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (Ne?) Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu *** Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (To the left, to the right, to the left, to the right) Bir sola, bir sağa, bir sola, bir sağa Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (To the left, to the right, to the left, to the right) Bir sola, bir sağa, bir sola, bir sağa Get stupid, get stupid, get stupid, don't stop it Çılgına dön, çılgına dön, çılgına dön, kesme bunu (To the left, to the right, to the left, to the right) Bir sola, bir sağa, bir sola, bir sağa *** Don't stop me now, don't need to catch my breath Durdurma beni, nefes almak için çabalamama gerek yok I can go on and on and on Devam edebilrim When the lights go down and there's no one left Işıklar gittiğinde ve kimse kalmadığında I can go on and on and on Ben yine de devam edebilirim *** Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna show me how Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna stop me now Kimse beni durduramaz artık *** You're only here to win Sen sadece kazanmak için burdasın Get what they say Dediklerini anlıyor musun? You're only here to win Sen sadece kazanmak için burdasın Get what they do? Onların yaptıklarını anlıyor musun? They'd do it too Onlar yaparlardı If they were you Senin yerinde olsalardı You done it all before Sen bunu yapmıştın önceden zaten It ain't nothing new Yeni bir şey değil *** Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna show me how Kimse bana nasıl olduğunu göstermeyecek *** Give it to me, Yeah Onu bana ver, evet No one's gonna stop me now Kimse beni durduramaz artık