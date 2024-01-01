Everybody knows the damn truth
Our nation lied, we lost respect
When we wake up, what can we do?
Get the kids ready, take them to school
Everybody knows they don't have a chance
To get a decent job, to have a normal life
When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh
They pretend to help, it makes me laugh
I think I understand why people get a gun
I think I understand why we all give up
Every day they have a kind of victory
Blood of innocence, spread everywhere
They say that we need love
But we need more than this
***
We lost God control
We lost God control
We lost God control
We lost God control
***
This is your wake-up call
I'm like your nightmare
I'm here to start your day
This is your wake-up call
We don't have to fall
A new democracy
God and pornography
A new democracy
***
People think that I'm insane
The only gun is in my brain
Each new birth, it gives me hope
That's why I don't smoke that dope
Insane people think I am
Brain inside, my only friend
Hope it gives me birth each new
That dope I don't smoke, it's true
***
Everybody knows the damn truth
Everybody knows the damn truth (wake up)
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
We need to make up, make up, make up, make up
Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up
It's a hustle, yeah
It's a hustle
It's a con
It's a hustle
It's a weird kind of energy
A bizarre thing that happens to be
An abnormal fraternity
And I feel more than sympathy
***
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
We need to make up, make up, make up, make up
Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up
***
People think that I'm insane
The only gun is in my brain
Each new birth, it gives me hope
That's why I don't smoke that dope
Insane people think I am
Brain inside, my only friend
Hope it gives me birth each new
That dope I don't smoke, it's true
***
Everybody knows the damn truth
Everybody knows the damn truth
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
(Wake up)
(Ah)
***
A new democracy!
***
Everybody knows the damn truth
Our nation lied, we've lost respect
When we wake up, what can we do?
Get the kids ready, take them to school
Everybody knows they don't have a chance
Get a decent job, have a normal life
When they talk reform, it makes me laugh
They pretend to help, it makes me laugh