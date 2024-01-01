Everybody knows the damn truth Our nation lied, we lost respect When we wake up, what can we do? Get the kids ready, take them to school Everybody knows they don't have a chance To get a decent job, to have a normal life When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh They pretend to help, it makes me laugh I think I understand why people get a gun I think I understand why we all give up Every day they have a kind of victory Blood of innocence, spread everywhere They say that we need love But we need more than this *** We lost God control We lost God control We lost God control We lost God control *** This is your wake-up call I'm like your nightmare I'm here to start your day This is your wake-up call We don't have to fall A new democracy God and pornography A new democracy *** People think that I'm insane The only gun is in my brain Each new birth, it gives me hope That's why I don't smoke that dope Insane people think I am Brain inside, my only friend Hope it gives me birth each new That dope I don't smoke, it's true *** Everybody knows the damn truth Everybody knows the damn truth (wake up) We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up We need to make up, make up, make up, make up Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up It's a hustle, yeah It's a hustle It's a con It's a hustle It's a weird kind of energy A bizarre thing that happens to be An abnormal fraternity And I feel more than sympathy *** We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up We need to make up, make up, make up, make up Make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up *** People think that I'm insane The only gun is in my brain Each new birth, it gives me hope That's why I don't smoke that dope Insane people think I am Brain inside, my only friend Hope it gives me birth each new That dope I don't smoke, it's true *** Everybody knows the damn truth Everybody knows the damn truth We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up (Wake up) (Ah) *** A new democracy! *** Everybody knows the damn truth Our nation lied, we've lost respect When we wake up, what can we do? Get the kids ready, take them to school Everybody knows they don't have a chance Get a decent job, have a normal life When they talk reform, it makes me laugh They pretend to help, it makes me laugh