Holiday Celebrate Holiday Celebrate *** If we took a holiday Took some time to celebrate Just one day out of life It would be, it would be so nice *** Everybody spread the word We're gonna have a celebration All across the world In every nation It's time for the good times Forget about the bad times, oh yeah One day to come together to release the pressure We need a holiday *** If we took a holiday Took some time to celebrate (come on, let's celebrate) Just one day out of life (holiday) It would be, it would be so nice *** You can turn this world around And bring back all of those happy days Put your troubles down It's time to celebrate Let love shine And we will find A way to come together, can make things better We need a holiday *** If we took a holiday (holiday) Took some time to celebrate (celebrate) Just one day out of life (just one day) It would be, it would be so nice *** Holiday Celebrate Holiday Celebrate *** If we took a holiday (oh yeah, oh yeah) Took some time to celebrate (come on, let's celebrate) Just one day out of life (holiday) It would be, it would be so nice *** Holiday (ooh yeah, ooh yeah) Celebrate (come on, let's celebrate) Holiday (just one day out of life) Celebrate