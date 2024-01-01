Holiday Şarkı Sözleri
Madonna Holiday şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Madonna Holiday şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Holiday sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Holiday
Celebrate
Holiday
Celebrate
***
If we took a holiday
Took some time to celebrate
Just one day out of life
It would be, it would be so nice
***
Everybody spread the word
We're gonna have a celebration
All across the world
In every nation
It's time for the good times
Forget about the bad times, oh yeah
One day to come together to release the pressure
We need a holiday
***
If we took a holiday
Took some time to celebrate (come on, let's celebrate)
Just one day out of life (holiday)
It would be, it would be so nice
***
You can turn this world around
And bring back all of those happy days
Put your troubles down
It's time to celebrate
Let love shine
And we will find
A way to come together, can make things better
We need a holiday
***
If we took a holiday (holiday)
Took some time to celebrate (celebrate)
Just one day out of life (just one day)
It would be, it would be so nice
***
Holiday
Celebrate
Holiday
Celebrate
***
If we took a holiday (oh yeah, oh yeah)
Took some time to celebrate (come on, let's celebrate)
Just one day out of life (holiday)
It would be, it would be so nice
***
Holiday (ooh yeah, ooh yeah)
Celebrate (come on, let's celebrate)
Holiday (just one day out of life)
Celebrate