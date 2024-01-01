First you love me, and I let you in Made me feel like I was born again You empowered me, you made me strong Built me up, and I can do no wrong *** I let down my guard I fell into your arms Forgot who I was I didn't hear the alarms *** Now I'm down on my knees Alone in the dark I was blind to your game You fired a shot in my heart *** Took me to heaven and let me fall down Now that it's over I'm gonna carry on Lifted me up, and watched me stumble After the heartache I'm gonna carry on *** Living for love I'm living for love I'm not giving up I'm gonna carry on *** Living for love I'm living for love Not gonna stop 'Cause love's gonna lift me up *** Love's gonna lift me up (Love) (Lift me up) *** I could get caught up in bitterness But I'm not dwelling on this crazy mess (Ooh, yes) I found freedom in the ugly truth I deserve the best and it's not you You've broken my heart But you can't break me down (Come on) Not falling apart, once was lost, now I've been found Picked up my crown, put it back on my head I can forgive, but I will never forget *** Took me to heaven and let me fall down Now that it's over I'm gonna carry on Lifted me up, and watched me stumble After the heartache I'm gonna carry on *** Living for love I'm living for love I'm not giving up I'm gonna carry on *** Living for love I'm living for love Not gonna stop 'Cause love's gonna lift me up *** Love's gonna lift me up (Love) (Lift me up) Love's gonna lift me up (Lift me up, lift me up, lift me up) *** 'Cause love's gonna lift me up, up, up, up Lord lift me up, up, up, up 'Cause love's gonna lift me up, up, up, up Lord lift me up, up, up, up Love's gonna lift me up (Gonna lift me up) Lord lift me up, up, up, up *** Living for love Living for love I'm not giving up I'm gonna carry on Living for love I'm living for love Not gonna stop! 'Cause love's gonna lift me up