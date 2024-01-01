Living For Love Şarkı Sözleri
First you love me, and I let you in
Made me feel like I was born again
You empowered me, you made me strong
Built me up, and I can do no wrong
***
I let down my guard
I fell into your arms
Forgot who I was
I didn't hear the alarms
***
Now I'm down on my knees
Alone in the dark
I was blind to your game
You fired a shot in my heart
***
Took me to heaven and let me fall down
Now that it's over
I'm gonna carry on
Lifted me up, and watched me stumble
After the heartache
I'm gonna carry on
***
Living for love
I'm living for love
I'm not giving up
I'm gonna carry on
***
Living for love
I'm living for love
Not gonna stop
'Cause love's gonna lift me up
***
Love's gonna lift me up
(Love)
(Lift me up)
***
I could get caught up in bitterness
But I'm not dwelling on this crazy mess (Ooh, yes)
I found freedom in the ugly truth
I deserve the best and it's not you
You've broken my heart
But you can't break me down (Come on)
Not falling apart, once was lost, now I've been found
Picked up my crown, put it back on my head
I can forgive, but I will never forget
***
Took me to heaven and let me fall down
Now that it's over
I'm gonna carry on
Lifted me up, and watched me stumble
After the heartache
I'm gonna carry on
***
Living for love
I'm living for love
I'm not giving up
I'm gonna carry on
***
Living for love
I'm living for love
Not gonna stop
'Cause love's gonna lift me up
***
Love's gonna lift me up
(Love)
(Lift me up)
Love's gonna lift me up (Lift me up, lift me up, lift me up)
***
'Cause love's gonna lift me up, up, up, up
Lord lift me up, up, up, up
'Cause love's gonna lift me up, up, up, up
Lord lift me up, up, up, up
Love's gonna lift me up (Gonna lift me up)
Lord lift me up, up, up, up
***
Living for love
Living for love
I'm not giving up
I'm gonna carry on
Living for love
I'm living for love
Not gonna stop!
'Cause love's gonna lift me up