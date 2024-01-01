I've seen the devil Down Sunset In every place In every face *** Yeah, uh, uh Yeah, uh, uh *** Tell me, do you see her? (Yeah) she's livin' her life (uh) Even if she acts like she don't want the limelight (uh, yeah, uh) But if you knew her (yeah), she lives a lie She calls the paparazzi, then she acts surprised, oh *** Oh, I know what she needs (oh) She just want the fame, I know what she fiends (oh) Give her a little taste, runnin' back to me, uh (oh) Put it in her veins, pray her soul to keep, ooh, ooh *** Every night (every night, uh), she prays to the sky Flashin' lights is all she ever wanted (yeah) *** Beggin' on her knees to be popular That's her dream, to be popular (hey) Kill anyone to be popular (hm) Sell her soul to be popular *** Popular, just to be popular (uh-huh) Everybody scream 'cause she popular (hey) She mainstream 'cause she popular Never be free 'cause she popular *** Money on top of me, money on top of her (uh-huh) Money on top of me, money on top of her (uh-huh) Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular (uh-uh) Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular *** I know that you see me (huh), time's gone by Spend my whole life runnin' from your flashin' lights Try to own it (uh), but I'm alright (yuh) You can't take my soul without a - fight (uh, oh) *** Oh, I know what she needs (oh) She just want the fame, I know what she fiends (oh) Give her a little taste, runnin' back to me (oh) Put it in her veins, pray her soul to keep, ooh (uh) *** Ooh, every night (every night), she prays to the sky (oh) Flashin' lights is all she ever wants to see (yuh) *** Beggin' on her knees to be popular (uh) That's her dream, to be popular (hey) Kill anyone to be popular (hm) Sell her soul to be popular *** Popular, just to be popular (uh-huh) Everybody scream 'cause she popular (hey) She mainstream 'cause she popular Never be free 'cause she popular *** Money on top of me, money on top of her (uh-huh) Money on top of me, money on top of her (uh-huh) Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular (uh) Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular (uh) *** Money on top of me, money on top of her (uh-huh) Money on top of me, money on top of her (uh-huh) Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular (uh-huh) Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular *** Eat me and money, I'ma keepin' it I'm gettin' can and I'm kickin' it Money on top of me, money on top of her Yuh, shawty - with me 'cause she know I'm popular *** Pop-popular, born to be popular She in debt, 20 mill', but she run it up She can never be broke 'cause she popular Turn the webcam on for the followers *** beggin' on her knees to be popular That's her dream, to be popular (hey) Kill anyone to be popular Sell her soul to be popular *** Popular, just to be popular (uh-huh) Everybody scream 'cause she popular (hey) She mainstream 'cause she popular Never be free 'cause she popular